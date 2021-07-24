THE OLYMPIC GAMES

Tokyo 2020(1) in pictures: Saturday, 24 July

By Maverick Life Editors 24 July 2021

Simone Biles of Team United States trains on uneven bars during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the Olympic games.

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines performs during the men’s Rings Qualification in Artistic Gymnastics events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Andreas Toba of Team Germany warms up in the floor exercise prior to Men’s Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia plays a backhand shot during a practice match against Andy Murray of Team Great Britain ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Katharina Menz of Germany and Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile compete during the Women’s Judo 48kg Elimination Round of 32 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Catarina Costa of Team Portugal and Paula Pareto of TeamArgentina compete during the Women’s Judo 48kg Repechage contest on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Abishag Semberg (R) of Team Israel competes against Rukiye Yıldırım of Team Turkey during the Women’s -49kg Taekwondo Bronze Medal contest on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Mohammad Alwadi of Jordan (L) exchanges punches with Ceiber David Avila Segura of Colombia during the Men’s Feather (52-57kg) on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Cameroons Albert Mengue Ayissi, left, exchanges punches with Switzerland’s Thabiso Dlamini during their men’s welterweight 69-kg boxing match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Frank Franklin II – Pool/Getty Images)
Liu Juan of Team USA in action during her Women’s Singles first-round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Hend Zaza of Team Syria in action during her women’s singles preliminary round table tennis match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
Natalia Partyka of Team Poland in action during her Women’s Singles Preliminary Round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Yamaguchi Akane of Team Japan competes against Mahoor Shahzad of Team Pakistan during a Women’s Singles Group L match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 24, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Rafael Bogaerts of Team Belgium jumps into the photographers’ area during the Men’s Pool Round match between Belgium and Japan on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Torey Defalco #8 of Team United States competes against Barthelemy Chinenyeze #1 and Stephen Boyer #12 of Team France during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Deep Grace Ekka of India tackles Frederique Malta of The Netherlands during the Women’s Preliminary Pool A match between the Netherlands and India on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Junghwan Kim of Korea (R) and Luigi Samele of Italy (L) compete in the men’s sabre individual semi final 2of the fencing on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Junghwan Kim of Team Korea and Sandro Bazadze of Team Georgia both celebrate in the men’s sabre individual bronze medal boutof the fencing on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 24, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Athletes practice before the qualification round of the 10m Air Rifle Women’s Event on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 24, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Adam Peaty (red cap) of Great Britain competes in the men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer
Michael Andrew of Team United States competes in heat five of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain competes in heat seven of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Antoine Launay of Portugal trains at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Dilara Urtalip of Turkey takes a fall in the Women’s RS:X Windsurfing practice on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 24, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
The Men’s Laser fleet practice their start during sailing previews on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 24, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Team India competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg Group A on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Windy Cantika Aisah Team Indonesia competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg Group A on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.

