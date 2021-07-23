Alcoholic beverage producer Distell sees headline earnings falling by more than half in the financial year ended June 2021 compared to last year, due to the impact of the lockdown bans on alcohol sales, the firm said on Friday, potentially jeopardising the purchase of the South African company by Dutch brewing giant Heineken.

Mfuneko Toyana Follow Save More

Distell also said the violence and looting of retail outlets and factories last week had resulted in around R100 million worth of damages after its depot and distribution centres in KwaZulu-Natal were hit by looters.

In a trading statement ahead of its final result set for release later this year, Distell said headline earnings per share (heps), a measure of income from operations, trading, and investments, would likely be 235,3 cents in 2021, a more than 200% drop from 2020.

The company said the latest booze ban, announced on June 27, had resulted in a R30-million hit on operating profit.

The firm, which owns popular cider brands like Savanna and Hunters Gold, also flagged the impact of the prohibition on alcohol sales, saying the bans instead were fueling the black market run by criminal syndicates.

“The recent unrest demonstrates the unfortunate effect syndicates have in an environment where poverty and unemployment have been exacerbated from the pandemic,” Distell said, putting the size of the illicit market at close to R5-billion.

“Recent research shows that bans on alcohol sales have increased and fuelled the illicit trade. This has now reached an unacceptable 22% of total market volumes in South Africa, worth R20,5-billion in sales value,” Distell said.

The bans, however, are not likely to be reversed anytime soon. South Africa Breweries (SAB) had its court bid to scrap the latest alcohol ban dismissed in the Western Cape High Court. Winemakers’ association Vinpro is also in court to have the ban lifted.

Distell revealed in May this year it was in talks with Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer behind Anheuser-Busch InBev, over a potential acquisition that could be worth as much $3,1-billion. Since the Covid-19 pandemic made landfall in March 2020, South Africa implemented four bans on alcohol sales, the most recent in late June due to a third wave of infections driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Heineken was among the first alcohol firms to slash local investments in response to the government’s prohibition on alcohol sales – which the industry says cost it billions of rands – which they are challenging in court.

In January Heineken announced plans to cut its 1,000-strong South African workforce by 7%. That was after it halted plans to build a R6- billion brewery in KwaZulu-Natal and halt other new investments. So while Heiken’s bid for Distell came as a surprise, the investment case still holds water.

“Foreign investors are probably looking at the longer view. Distell are very strong in the cider market, which their competitors haven’t to get a foothold in. Obviously they’re battling with the booze ban, but I don’t think it will slow down the deal,” said Greg Davies, wealth manager at Cratos Capital. “There’s a good chance of something happening in the next few months.”BM/DM