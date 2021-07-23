World

Crossed Out – 24 July 2021

By Gonzo 23 July 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Gonzo

Click here for your answers

 

Gallery

OUR BURNING PLANET

Global average temperature predicted to temporarily rise above tipping point in next five years

By Ethan van Diemen

Maverick Citizen: Covid Update

Health Minister: High number of KZN riot detainees test positive for coronavirus

Estelle Ellis
17 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s rebellion and looting: Political courage needed to address security dilemma, to avoid being held hostage by rogues

Adam Habib
2 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

OPEN LETTER

Mr President, this is the moment to rebuild South Africa from the bottom up
Jay Naidoo 15 hours ago
6 mins

"We are afraid to care too much for fear that the other person does not care at all." ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

OLYMPICS

Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend Games’ battered image

Tim Kelly 4 hours ago
4 mins

THE AFTERMATH

Civil unrest death toll tops 330 while Zuma heads back to prison peacefully

Rebecca Davis
15 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pick n Pay CEO and alcohol sector urge President Ramaphosa to end the booze ban

Ed Stoddard
18 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Uber to help with rides in Durban to help #RebuildSA

Uber
1 hour ago
2 mins

MADAM & EVE

Space Jam

Stephen Francis & Rico
15 hours ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved