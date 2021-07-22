Newsdeck

Africa to start receiving 400 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

By Reuters 22 July 2021
Caption
New data released suggests the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab protects against the new, more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. (Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Wikipedia)

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - Africa, battling a severe third wave of COVID-19 infections, will start to receive the first batch of 400 million doses of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson next week, the African Union's special envoy on COVID said on Thursday.

Reuters

Only about 60 million doses have been administered among a total population of 1.3 billion so far on the 55-nation continent.

J&J doses will be used to immunise half of the estimated 800 million people in need of the vaccine on the continent, Strive Masiyiwa, who is also coordinator of the AU task force on vaccine acquisition, told an online news conference.

Around 6 million doses will be delivered to 27 nations that have paid their share through the end of August, Masiyiwa said, with another 18 finalising loans from the World Bank and other global lenders before they make payment.

Deliveries will rise to an average of 10 million a month from September, increasing to 20 million in January until the order is fulfilled by September next year, he added.

The balance of the vaccine requirements for the continent will come from COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing scheme for poorer nations, as well as bilateral donations from developed nations like the United States, Masiyiwa said.

J&J, whose vaccine is administered through a single shot, will ship the doses from a facility in South Africa through its partnership with Aspen Pharmacare, the special envoy said.

Masiyiwa called on pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines in Africa under licensing arrangements, not under contract manufacturing, which critics say prevents countries having vaccine independence.

“We want to be treated the same way as they produce in India,” he said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

GROUNDUP

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola’s law firm bungled National Lottery corruption probe, three times

By Raymond Joseph and Anton van Zyl for GroundUp

COVID-19 UPDATE

Western Cape: Weekend vaccinations to be boosted in wake of taxi violence disruptions to roll-out

Victoria O’Regan
31 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Looting List

Zapiro
1 hour ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 mins ago

OP-ED

The King and I: Zulu royal house conflict escalates – and at the centre is Buthelezi
Cyril Madlala 16 hours ago
5 mins

Bumblebees can fly higher than Mount Everest.

PARLIAMENT

Almost 2,000 awaiting trial over public disorder; NPA asserts prosecutorial independence in ‘politicised environment’

Marianne Merten 15 hours ago
5 mins

MUG'S GAMES

Delayed and fanless Tokyo Olympics has come at great cost

Elaine Lies
4 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: THE AFTERMATH

What last week’s vandalising of our research clinic in Kliptown, Soweto, means to science

Glenda Gray, Anusha Nana, Erica Lazarus, Fatima Mayat and Ravindre Panchia
18 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Rival Boko Haram faction growing in power and influence as it targets state in Cameroon 

Agha-Nwi Fru and Teniola Tayo
2 hours ago
5 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK military unit in Colombia ‘assisted’ police force that killed 63 protesters

Matt Kennard and Molly Antigone Hall
6 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved