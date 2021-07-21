World

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sex crime charges in Los Angeles

By Reuters 21 July 2021
Caption
Harvey Weinstein leaves the courtroom at New York City criminal court during his sex crimes trial on January 7, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, July 21 (Reuters) - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Los Angeles to charges of rape and sexual assault, prosecutors said.

Reuters

Weinstein, 69, arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court for his first appearance there in a wheelchair after being extradited from New York on Tuesday where he was serving 23 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

In Los Angeles he faces 11 charges of attacking five women between 2004 to 2013. They include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and sexual penetration by use of force. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

After entering his not guilty plea through his attorney on Wednesday, Weinstein was ordered to remain in jail until the next hearing on July 29, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone and is appealing his New York conviction and sentence.

He had been fighting extradition on medical grounds, citing diabetes and cardiac, back and eyesight problems.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful movie and TV producers in Hollywood before allegations by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct in 2017 led to criminal charges and fueled the wider #MeToo movement.

He co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction.” His film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

THE AFTERMATH ARRESTS

Bail denied for flight risk Mchunu while confusion reigns over insurrection charges

By Greg Nicolson

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank puts public on red alert over banknotes stained with blue or green ink

Ed Stoddard
43 mins ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government bailout for short-term insurer Sasria might be in the offing to settle post-looting claims

Ray Mahlaka
46 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

New anti-corruption body needed: Accountability flies out the window as ANC faction fighting spills on to the streets
Paul Hoffman 58 mins ago
6 mins

Winston Churchill gave Charlie Chaplin bricklaying lessons. The activity was a hobby for Churchill.

SPOTLIGHT

How to protect hospitalised infants from dangerous germs

Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight 50 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The state has been hollowed out under the watch of inept, greedy leaders, puncturing the soul of South Africa’s battered people

Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
1 hour ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

South Africa’s security sector is in crisis – immediate reform is needed to ensure national stability

Jakkie Cilliers for ISS TODAY
51 mins ago
6 mins

Tokyo 2020 

Underdog Whitebooi aims to nail SA colours to judo’s Olympic mast

Gary Lemke in Tokyo
1 hour ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: How to successfully find your way through the investment maze

Kenny Meiring
1 hour ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved