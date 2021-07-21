Business Maverick

Bezos Gives $100 Million to José Andrés After Return From Space

By Bloomberg 21 July 2021
Caption
Andres (right) helps carry free meals for U.S. Park Police outside his World Central Kitchen in Washington. Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Jeff Bezos made big news on Tuesday and not just for flying into space.

Bloomberg

In a press conference following his 11-minute Blue Origin flight, the Amazon.com Inc. founder announced a $100 million award to José Andrés.The Nobel Peace Prize-nominated chef will donate the money to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he cofounded in 2010 that helps feed and support people in disaster-stricken areas around the world. Recently, it has fed flood victims in affected parts of Germany.

Bezos announced the prize as part of a newly created Courage and Civility Award that recognizes people who are working on solutions to global issues. Van Jones, a CNN political contributor and founder of Dream Corps, was also awarded $100 million. “They can give all to their own charity or they can share their wealth. It’s all up to them,” said Bezos.

“I’m really grateful for this award, and the incredible support from Jeff and the entire Bezos family,” said Andrés in a statement. “World Central Kitchen was born from the simple idea that food has the power to create a better world. A plate of food is a plate of hope … it’s the fastest way to rebuild lives and communities.”

The chef, who will open two restaurants in New York later this year, plans to revolutionize disaster and hunger relief. Among his specific goals is to double food aid around the world and to change the way 3 billion people—which, he notes, are mainly women—cook food.

“This award itself cannot feed the world on its own. But this is the start of a new chapter for us—it will allow us to think beyond the next hurricane to the bigger challenges we face. People of the world: now is the time to think really big, to solve hunger with the fierce urgency of now,” continued Andrés in his statement.

Bezos’s move follows a recent string of high-profile support for Andrés. In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with World Central Kitchen to build four new relief centers, starting with one in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.

