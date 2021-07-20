Business Maverick

Vale Output Disappoints in Fresh Blow to Tight Iron Market

By Bloomberg 20 July 2021
Caption
A dump truck, lower right, carries mined iron ore at the terraces at Vale SA's Brucutu mine in Barao de Cocais, Brazil, on Thursday, May 9, 2013. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA produced slightly less iron ore than expected last quarter because of teething problems at a new plant in a fresh blow to an already tight global market for the steelmaking ingredient.

Bloomberg

The world’s second-largest iron producer churned out 75.7 million metric tons in the second quarter compared with the 78 million-ton average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The result was still up from both the previous three months and the Covid-impacted year-ago period.Vale’s ongoing recovery from an early-2019 dam disaster makes it a major swing factor in a market in which demand remains strong despite China’s efforts to curb emissions and contain commodity inflation. Vale’s ability and willingness to expand and take back the No. 1 producer title it lost to Rio Tinto Group will help determine whether the market moves back into surplus. Rio Tinto has said suppliers are struggling to meet demand.

While Vale is resolving a rail interruption at one of its complexes in southern Brazil, production was held back by disruptions cause by the installation of a crusher plant at its S11D complex in the country’s north. The Rio de Janeiro-based also said it had pushed back resumption dates at other operations due to slower-than-expected permitting and extra work to increase dam safety.

Singapore ore futures have surged to historic highs this year

Vale’s ramp-up took a hit in early June when it was ordered to restrict operations at its Timbopeba complex amid concerns surrounding the stability of another dam. In the first quarter, the partial resumption of Timbopeba had helped push up Vale’s output.

Still, Timbopeba delivered a better performance thanks to the commissioning of the three additional wet-processing lines in March. The company said a driver-less train solution at the complex is performing well.

In Monday’s production report, Vale maintained its full-year guidance of 315 million to 335 million tons and said it achieved annual output capacity of 330 million tons. The company expects to reach 350 million tons capacity by year-end and 400 million tons by the end of 2022.

Still, quarterly iron ore sales lagged output, coming in at 67.2 million tons. Rio Tinto said last week that its shipments fell 2% on the previous quarter and flagged annual exports could come in at the low end of its forecast, partly because of rainier-than-normal weather. BHP Group reported a 12% increase in quarterly shipments.

Vale is also one of the world’s largest nickel producers and a major copper supplier. Production of both metals fell in the second quarter and Vale said it’s reviewing annual guidance amid a strike at one of its complexes in Canada.

The Brazilian miner is set to release earnings on July 28.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Less jittery Toyota is back in business in Durban after authorities provide a ‘recovery roadmap’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash squeeze: Moody’s downgrades credit of five South African municipalities

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The economics of looting and the eye of the perfect storm

Tim Cohen
11 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 45 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Supply chains are ‘largely back on track’ as Department of Trade and Industry loosens rules to ensure smooth flow
Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
2 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Wild and Woolies: Woolworths sees sales soar as food and online business pumps

Mfuneko Toyana 9 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Lost Leader’s Handbook: Ten pointers on how to deal with breaking point, SA style

Kerry Morris
9 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff increases its settlement offer by R4bn

Tim Cohen
10 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Vodacom rings up 8.3% rise in revenue as cellular giant adds 8.2 million new subscribers

Mfuneko Toyana
7 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
9 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Looting could cut GDP growth by 0.7%

Mfuneko Toyana
18 JUL
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved