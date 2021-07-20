World

U.S. military carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden

By Reuters 20 July 2021
Caption
epa08089737 (FILE) - Palestinians inspect two craters at the destroyed house of Islamic Jihad rocket chief Rasmi Abu Malhous family after Israeli air srike in Deir al-Balah town in central Gaza Strip, 14 November 2019 (reissued 25 December 2019). Israel's Army on 25 December 2019 said the air raid on the home of Rasmi Abu Malhous was mistakenly conducted. Nine members of the same family were killed in the strike. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday carried out an air strike against al Shabaab militants in Somalia, the first strike in the country since President Joe Biden came into office.

Reuters

Al Qaeda-linked insurgent group al Shabaab is seeking to topple the government and establish its own rule in Somalia based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the strike took place near Galkayo, Somalia.

While the United States has frequently carried out air strikes in Somalia against al Shaabab, this was the first since Jan. 20 when Biden took office.

The group’s campaign of bombings and gun attacks has targeted Somali military bases and civilian infrastructure including hotels, bars and schools in both Somalia and other regional countries. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Moseneke report: Elections should be delayed until no later than February 2022

By Suné Payne

NEW FRAME

Book Extract: Land Matters by Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
44 mins ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

New health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze

Tony Carnie
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

Entrepreneurs of South Africa: It’s time to author an alternative story
Fred Roed 1 hour ago
5 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business, labour and communities accuse government of dragging its feet on income relief after looting

Ray Mahlaka 1 hour ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Kenyan forest defender Joanna Stutchbury assassinated in gangster-style slaying

Don Pinnock
1 hour ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Donations of free infant formula are not ideal for everyone

Chantell Witten, Wiedaad Slemming, Maria van der Merwe and Baheya Najaar
57 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

EU’s military deployment to Mozambique a sign of Europe’s growing global muscle-flexing on security

Andreas Bohne and Fredson Guilengue
1 hour ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘A nervous normal’: The worst is over for KZN hospitals and clinics following recent unrest

Estelle Ellis
1 hour ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved