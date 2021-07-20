World

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo – state media

By Reuters 20 July 2021
Caption
The MQ-9 Reaper drone carries four laser-guided, air-to-ground 114 Hellfire missiles, a payload of up to 360kg. The UK has been operating a fleet since 2007 and has struck targets in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. (Photo: Chris Hunkeler / Flickr)

CAIRO/AMMAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Syria's air defences on Monday intercepted an Israeli attack on Al-Safirah area of southern Aleppo, Syrian state media reported, a location where Israel has repeatedly hit a growing Iranian presence.

Reuters

By Nayera Abdallah and Suleiman Al-Khalidi

A Syrian military spokesman told state media the damage was being assessed after air defences downed most of the missiles that targeted a number of unspecified locations.

Syrian opposition forces said the airstrikes targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases and a weapons plant, in a continuation of Israeli attacks against Iranian military research and development activities over the past year.

The Syrian government has never acknowledged the strikes are aimed at Iranian assets, which it has said are limited to some advisors.

However, Syrian military sources say Iran has a strong presence in the province in northern Syria, including elite Revolutionary Guard officers at the Kuweires military air base 30 kilometers east of the city.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports. Israeli officials have said earlier missile strikes slowed Iran’s entrenchment in Syria.

Explosions were heard across Aleppo, which was Syria’s most populated urban centre and a commercial and industrial powerhouse before the war.

Authorities said work was underway to repair the main electricity cable to the city after a direct hit cut power.

The airstrikes are the first since a new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett came to power last month.

Bennett has vowed to maintain his predecessor’s policy of containment of Iran’s military expansion in Syria, a development Israel’s defence establishment says has upset the region’s strategic balance.

Western intelligence sources say Israeli strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by the United States and part of a policy to undermine Iran’s military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Washington recently carried out strikes against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

The Pentagon earlier this month said it was deeply concerned about a series of retaliatory attacks on U.S. personnel based in the northeast of the country who came under fire from Iranian backed militias operating in the area that borders Iraq.

Thousands of Iranian-backed militias have had a growing presence across Syria in the last year after helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regain territory once lost to insurgents. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Suleiman al-Khalidi, Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Howard Goller and Jane Wardell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

VOICES FROM WITHIN

Life after looting: ‘God left South Africa long ago’

By Tshabalira Lebakeng

THE AFTERMATH

Instigators of violence among ‘six key arrests’, says government

Carien du Plessis
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time to act, Mr President — you are the anointed successor of Nelson Mandela

Michael le Cordeur
10 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Dismissed top cop Khomotso Phahlane had ‘no remorse’ for unlawful conduct in forensic cameras tender, bargaining council finds
Marianne Thamm 5 hours ago
3 mins

Rome's first fire fighting crew used to force the owner of said blazing building to sell their property at a low price or let it burn to the ground.

ARMS DEAL TRIAL

‘Stalingrad Season 27’: Prosecution asks high court to rule against Jacob Zuma’s latest application

Des Erasmus 9 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
9 hours ago
< 1 min

TAXI VIOLENCE

Golden Arrow reduces bus services after Cape Town driver shot in the mouth

Vincent Cruywagen
6 hours ago
3 mins

THE AFTERMATH

‘She was still breathing’: Death of schoolgirl Tinyiko Ndlovu in Soweto mall looting mayhem leaves family in agony

Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane
6 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Why Afghanistan is another Vietnam — and why it is different

Greg Mills
6 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved