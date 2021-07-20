World

South Africa’s SAPREF refinery to begin restart on July 21

By Reuters 20 July 2021
Caption
Sapref is the largest refinery in southern Africa, based in Durban. (Photo: LinkdIn / Sapref)

CAPE TOWN, July 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest crude oil refinery, SAPREF, will begin restarting on July 21, after temporarily shutting down as a wave of violent looting swept across the country, the operators said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters

The refinery, situated in the east coast port city of Durban, shut down last week due to violence that claimed more than 200 lives and caused billions of rands worth of damage.

A 50/50 joint venture between BP and Shell, SAPREF has a nameplate capacity of 180,000 barrels per day and accounts for around 35% of the refining capacity in Africa’s most industrialised economy, a net importer of petroleum products.

The refinery restart will take between 7-10 days to be completed, the operators said.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Alexander Winning)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Moseneke report: Elections should be delayed until no later than February 2022

By Suné Payne

OUR BURNING PLANET

New health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze

Tony Carnie
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Entrepreneurs of South Africa: It’s time to author an alternative story

Fred Roed
17 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business, labour and communities accuse government of dragging its feet on income relief after looting
Ray Mahlaka 23 mins ago
4 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Kenyan forest defender Joanna Stutchbury assassinated in gangster-style slaying

Don Pinnock 44 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Donations of free infant formula are not ideal for everyone

Chantell Witten, Wiedaad Slemming, Maria van der Merwe and Baheya Najaar
11 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

EU’s military deployment to Mozambique a sign of Europe’s growing global muscle-flexing on security

Andreas Bohne and Fredson Guilengue
18 mins ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘A nervous normal’: The worst is over for KZN hospitals and clinics following recent unrest

Estelle Ellis
38 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Making sense of disorder: Seven days of anarchy and government inaction that changed South Africa

Jeremy Seekings
26 mins ago
11 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved