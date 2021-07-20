The U.S. on Monday warned citizens against travel to the U.K. and Indonesia, while hospitalizations in Texas rose the most since April and Southeast Asia reels from a wave of infections. The resurgent virus threatens to delay re-opening plans, and gives central banks more incentive to extend ultra-easy monetary policy.

Bullion has rebounded in the past month to trade above $1,800 an ounce after a volatile year tied to shifting expectations for economic prospects and the pace of monetary tightening.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,818.25 an ounce by 10:27 a.m. in Shanghai. Platinum gained 1%, while palladium and silver steadied.