80% of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says

By Reuters 20 July 2021
July 20 (Reuters) - The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286.

Just 5.5% of new cases within the period were detected among people who had been fully vaccinated, Darias said, adding 11.4% were partially vaccinated and 83.1% were unvaccinated.

“We must keep up the rhythm of vaccination we have reached,” the minister told a news conference. “This will give us an important level of protection to allow us to enjoy the summer.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Spain has been steadily rising since late June, with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants rising to 622.4 on Tuesday. The country of 46.9 million people has so far reported a total of just under 4.2 million cases and 81,148 deaths.

Spain is the third-fastest country at vaccinating its population, according to database Our World In Data, lagging behind only Canada and the U.K. with 51.3% of Spaniards fully vaccinated and 62.1% at least partially vaccinated.

