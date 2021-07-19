On Monday, 19 July, the National Prosecuting Authority will launch its joint inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

The NPA will launch the long-awaited Life Esidimeni inquest, children's right to privacy in the digital sphere is discussed, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics launches its inaugural lecture and Democracy Works hosts an intergenerational dialogue.

On Monday, 19 July, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will launch its joint inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients. The inquest will be before Judge Mmonoa Teffo at the North Gauteng High Court, will run until 23 July and will be live-streamed here. Find out more about Life Esidimeni here.

On Tuesday, 20 July, the Centre for Children’s Rights will host a webinar on children’s rights to privacy in the digital sphere in Africa. The discussion will take place at 11am and is part of the centre’s #Tech4Rights campaign looking at new technologies in different aspects of human interaction and their impact on human rights.

Later on Tuesday, between 4pm and 5.15pm, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics at the University of the Witwatersrand will host its inaugural lecture, “Breaking the wall of silence on systemic problems in private healthcare”, by Dr Gareth Kantor, an anaesthesiologist healthcare improvement consultant and medical informaticist. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session.

From 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday, 21 July, the Democracy Works Foundation will host an intergenerational dialogue facilitated by Dr Sithembile Mbete. It is titled “Reflections on a Democratic South Africa, reimagining a better life for all” and you can join here.

On Thursday, 22 July, the International Labour Research and Information Group and Workers’ World Media Productions (WWMP) will host a webinar on “Left Politics and People’s Struggles in Chile, Colombia and Peru – What’s happening and what lessons for South Africa?” from 5.30pm to 7pm. Speaking at the discussion will be Lorena Nuñez Carrasco (Chilean feminist and associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Wits) and Fabio Luis Barbosa dos Santos (activist, writer, and professor of international relations at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil). The discussion will be moderated by Rashie Mankoe (national chairperson of the WWMP Labour-Community Forum) You can register here. DM/MC