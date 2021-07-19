Civil Society Watch 19 – 25 July

The week: Life Esidimeni tragedy inquest launches and children’s rights to digital privacy discussed

By Zukiswa Pikoli 19 July 2021

On Monday, 19 July, the National Prosecuting Authority will launch its joint inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients. (Photo: Daily Maverick)

The NPA will launch the long-awaited Life Esidimeni inquest, children’s right to privacy in the digital sphere is discussed, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics launches its inaugural lecture and Democracy Works hosts an intergenerational dialogue.

Zukiswa Pikoli

On Monday, 19 July, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will launch its joint inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy that resulted in the death of 144 mentally ill patients. The inquest will be before Judge Mmonoa Teffo at the North Gauteng High Court, will run until 23 July and will be live-streamed here. Find out more about Life Esidimeni here.

On Tuesday, 20 July, the Centre for Children’s Rights will host a webinar on children’s rights to privacy in the digital sphere in Africa. (Photo: medium/Wikipedia)

On Tuesday, 20 July, the Centre for Children’s Rights will host a webinar on children’s rights to privacy in the digital sphere in Africa. The discussion will take place at 11am and is part of the centre’s #Tech4Rights campaign looking at new technologies in different aspects of human interaction and their impact on human rights.

You can register here.

Later on Tuesday, between 4pm and 5.15pm, the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics at the University of the Witwatersrand will host its inaugural lecture, “Breaking the wall of silence on systemic problems in private healthcare”, by Dr Gareth Kantor, an anaesthesiologist healthcare improvement consultant and medical informaticist. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session.

You can register here.

Protesters at the Life Esidimeni hearings. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

From 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday, 21 July, the Democracy Works Foundation will host an intergenerational dialogue facilitated by Dr Sithembile Mbete. It is titled “Reflections on a Democratic South Africa, reimagining a better life for all” and you can join here.

On Thursday, 22 July, the International Labour Research and Information Group and Workers’ World Media Productions (WWMP) will host a webinar on “Left Politics and People’s Struggles in Chile, Colombia and Peru – What’s happening and what lessons for South Africa?” from 5.30pm to 7pm. Speaking at the discussion will be Lorena Nuñez Carrasco (Chilean feminist and associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Wits) and Fabio Luis Barbosa dos Santos (activist, writer, and professor of international relations at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil). The discussion will be moderated by Rashie Mankoe (national chairperson of the WWMP Labour-Community Forum) You can register here. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 VISUAL ESSAY

Land of looting and lawlessness: Things fall apart in South Africa

By Felix Dlangamandla

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168

Lessons from lockdown: South Africa’s education system is just another Covid-19 statistic

Sandisiwe Shoba
13 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 REFLECTION

A massive moment that presents an opportunity to build South Africa from the ground up

Zukiswa Pikoli
13 hours ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

The long and painful road to the start of the Life Esidimeni inquest

Julia Chaskalson, Tendai Mafuma and Mbali Baduza
14 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: OP-ED

UN shift on HIV prevention raises hope we can end Aids by 2030 – now we need to turn words into action
Sheila Tlou and Mitchell Warren 16 JUL
4 mins

Billboards are banned in Hawaii (and three other US states).

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Writing Large: An interview with Michela Wrong, author of ‘Do Not Disturb’

Mark Heywood 12 hours ago
11 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Health and unrest: Laboratory service and medicine distribution affected

Thabo Molelekwa for Spotlight
16 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168

Language, culture, identity and historical legacy at core of simmering tension at Stellenbosch University

Rebecca Pitt
12 hours ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Health and unrest: KZN healthcare services left battered after a week of riots and looting

Sandile Duma and Leslie Mudzudza for Spotlight
16 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Weekly Trends in South Africa

William Bird and Thandi Smith
13 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved