PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 28 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 16 July 2021

A vigilante fires his weapon to disperse looters on July 14, 2021 in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa has deployed the military to quell spasms of civil unrest and looting sparked by last week's imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, but also fueled by high unemployment and social and economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the country hard. (Photo by James Oatway/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

Looters with trolleys in Pinetown on July 12, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Aftermath at Chris Hani Mall during Pro-Zuma attacks on July 13, 2021 in Vosloorus. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Firefighters try to extinguish a burning truck after it was burnt and looted during the Pro-Zuma protests in the CBD on July 11, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
SANDF member looking for looted goods on July 16, 2021 in Alexandra, South Africa during on operation of South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to recover looted goods. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets close to the Pan Africa Mall that was looted earlier this week on July 15, 2021 in Alexandra, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrols the streets on July 13, 2021 in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Oatway/Getty Images)
SANDF helicopter (Oryx) lands at Alex Mall. Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya visits Alex Mall after recent violent protests and looting on July 16, 2021 in Alexandra, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Operation Clean-Up and Rebuild at Jabulani Mall after recent violet protests and looting on July 16, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Citizen of Ekhuruleni at the clean-up campaign at Mayfield Mall on July 15, 2021 in Daveyton, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Residents of Alexandra Township begin cleaning up after several days of looting on July 15, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Oatway/Getty Images)
Church ministers visit Ndofaya Mall where people died in the recent violent protests on July 15, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
A loyalist celebrates with a Union Jack flag as the 11th night bonfire which marks the beginning of the annual protestant 12th of July celebrations is lit on July 11, 2021 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
A person prays inside the Saint Yves church, which functions as a shelter where 1,496 people live, including 236 children, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
A person prays inside the Saint Yves church, which functions as a shelter where 1,496 people live, including 236 children, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a damaged bridge in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a damaged car at a cemetery in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A general view over destruction after the floodings in Pepinster, Belgium, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Dead fish lie on a blocked gully caused by flooding after the Volme River burst its banks on July 16, 2021 near by Hagen in Dahl, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)
A man carries a box through a flooded street on July 16, 2021 in Geulle, Netherlands. (Photo by Sanne Derks/ Getty Images)
A general view over destruction after the floodings in Pepinster, Belgium, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
A Palestinian participant gets his face painted as Palestinian youths take part during a military summer camp organized by fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement in the west of Khan Younis town southern Gaza Strip, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People look at the newly repaired mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford by the artist known as AKSE_P19, which is displayed on the wall of a cafe on Copson Street, Withington, on July 14, 2021 in Manchester, England.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A general view of the mural at Trafford Park is seen on July 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. A Giant mural in support of the three England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka has been unveiled in Manchester.  (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
A visitor looks out towards the Paris skyline from halfway up the Eiffel Tower as the iconic landmark reopened for the first time in over 8 months on July 16, 2021 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
Marta Lozano attends the “A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Yseult arrives for the screening of ‘Les Intranquilles’ (The Restless) during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A general view of ‘KAWS TOKYO FIRST’ exhibition during media preview at Roppongi Hills on July 15, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The exhibition will be open to public on July 16, 2021 until October 11, 2021. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)
Members from the 360 Allstars perform a backflip during the “London Wonderground” photocall at Earls Court on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
A visitor wearing cosplay costumes applies make-up at the China International Cartoon and Games Expo (CCG EXPO) in Shanghai, China, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Goats are seen running during the second-ever Running of the Goats at Riverside Park on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Riverside Park Conservancy)

Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

RUMI-NATIONS

On reading poetry and quarrelling with myself

By Mark Heywood

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening: The importance of embracing empathy

Sarah Hoek
24 hours ago
9 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: a documentary about whales and the pursuit of scientific truth

Tevya Turok Shapiro
3 hours ago
4 mins

KEEP AN EYE OUT

On the best streaming content this month, Cannes highlights and the Durban International Film Festival

Tevya Turok Shapiro
3 hours ago
7 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

Vaccination FOMO and how to deal with it
Emma Dollery 4 hours ago
7 mins

Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.

THE CONVERSATION

What’s behind violence in South Africa: a sociologist’s perspective

Lindy Heinecken 15 JUL
4 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Reigniting William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx’s ‘The Firewalker’

Melody Emmett
14 JUL
8 mins

WELLNESS

News churn blues and disaster reporting taking crippling toll on mental well-being

Malibongwe Tyilo
14 JUL
5 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

On reimagining life and work in South Africa

Iza Trengove
13 JUL
6 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Umama: A deeply personal story with a universal reach

Emma Dollery
13 JUL
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved