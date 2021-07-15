Newsdeck

UK police arrest four over racist abuse of England soccer players

By Reuters 15 July 2021
Caption
Demonstrators kneel by a mural of England forward Marcus Rashford after it was defaced in Manchester, on July 13. Photographer: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at members of the England soccer team after Sunday's European Championship final, British police said on Thursday.

Reuters

A specialist team is looking into the offensive comments, police said, after three Black players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – were targeted with racist abuse on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

All three missed penalties in the penalty-shootout defeat against Italy at Wembley stadium in London.

The abuse has been widely condemned and the government has promised action against social media companies if they do not remove offensive material more quickly.

Don't want to see ads?

“We are working very closely with social media platforms, who are providing data we need to progress enquiries,” said Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the officer responsible for leading Britain’s policing response on soccer issues.

“If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions.”

A hate crime investigation led by the UK Football Policing Unit is under way.

Police said dozens of data applications had been submitted to tech firms and that four people had been arrested so far.

The England players had highlighted the issue of racism by taking the knee before their matches, a protest which some fans booed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle online abuse, but he and other ministers have been accused of hypocrisy for not condemning those who booed the players at the start of the tournament.

Police also said there had been 897 football-related incidents and 264 arrests in the 24 hours around the final, a big increase on previous soccer tournaments in 2016 and 2018.

At Wembley, fans were unruly and large groups without tickets stormed security cordons. (Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AGE OF ANARCHY ANALYSIS

Under investigation: Twelve masterminds planned and executed insurrection on social media, then lost control after looting spree

By Ferial Haffajee

DANGEROUS GAMES

Judo athletes slip Covid cluster grip at Olympic hotel as Tokyo cases surge

Ju-min Park and Antoni Slodkowski
7 mins ago
3 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

‘The situation is bad’: State hopes 25,000 troops will douse the flames of the insurrection

Carien du Plessis
14 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OP-ED

South Africa is in a state and there is an emergency, but declaring a state of emergency is not the magic bullet
Pierre de Vos 14 hours ago
6 mins

"We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings." ~ Ursula Le Guin

From the Archive: EDITORIAL

Mission unaccomplished: Dissolve the State Security Agency and create a new, accountable, expert organisation

Daily Maverick 02 FEB
4 mins

REFLECTION

#CleanupSA — picking ourselves up: South Africans show solidarity and community spirit in aftermath of public violence

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

MEC pleads with KZN communities to protect hospitals as health services reach breaking point

Estelle Ellis
15 hours ago
5 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

‘The poor will be most affected’: Zulu king calls for an end to riots and looting

Sandisiwe Shoba
16 hours ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Joint effort needed by Cameroon, Nigeria in stamping out illicit timber trade

Oluwole Ojewale
21 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved