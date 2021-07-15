“We must have a strategic outlook on the recent civil unrest. There are two sides to this: the systematic or structural side of inequality, and the repression. But why is this coming up now? It is because of a particular instigation via [Jacob] Zuma and his supporters who cynically seek to appropriate people’s hunger and desperation for their short-term gain through reactionary politics,” said Dale McKinley, a long-time political activist.
These comments were made during a virtual briefing on Tuesday, 13 July, where the C-19 People’s Coalition, an alliance of more than 400 NGOs and social movements, called for a credible break with inequality and the development of new pathways crafted through democratic deliberation.
On Wednesday, the coalition issued a statement arising from its discussion, calling on the government to:
In their call for what should be done going forward, the coalition referred to its 10-point programme of action announced in March 2020, at the time the C-19 People’s Coalition was formed.
The coalition and its allies believe the unrest over the past five days is a result 0f the unjust economic system necessitated by the government’s failure to extend basic social protection during the latest lockdown. They say the crisis is coupled with pre-existing issues related to unemployment, hunger, desperation and lack of inclusion in the economy and structure for vulnerable communities.
Noting the factionalism within the ANC and the Constitutional Court sentencing Zuma to 15 months in prison that allegedly sparked the unrest, Motsi Khokhoma, co-founder of Botshabelo Unemployed Movement, said a time bomb had exploded after many years of lack of political accountability.
“The uncoordinated unrest taking place is a result of lack of direction in South Africa. Most of the issues put forward have been pre-existing and left unresolved, subjecting poor people to more struggle and desperation. Not to endorse the crime and violence happening, but these riots and looting are a cry for help to the disaffected governance without any clear solutions or plans,” said Khokhoma.
“We as the civil society collectively note how the government has been reactive to the crisis at hand rather than responsive, thus the deployment of the SANDF.”
The Right2Know (R2K) campaign has condemned the deployment of the SANDF, which it says reinforces the highest levels of failure within the South African Police Service, as is the case in many other departments in the country. In a separate statement, R2K expressed dismay at how President Cyril Ramaphosa, the security cluster and leaders of the ANC have responded to the civil unrest. R2K is calling for:
Activist Sacha Knox, a senior researcher and budget analyst at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute, suggests a strong legal approach to instigators of violence and crime to ensure accountability. “The question is: is there a mechanism to report human rights abuses and hate crimes?” asks Knox.
Meanwhile, the C-19 People’s Coalition is calling on civil society and grassroots organisations and communities to help mobilise as independent watchdogs of the army and police, to prevent a repeat of the atrocities committed in the Level 5 deployment in 2020 where the SANDF behaved like “yet another criminal gang”. DM/MC
"Smart people sometimes get stupid but stupid people never get smart." ~ Don Winslow
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet