EU executive takes legal steps against Poland, Hungary over LGBTIQ rights

By Reuters 15 July 2021
epa09296425 People prepare rainbow flags to hand out in front of the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, 23 June 2021. The UEFA on 22 June turned down a request by the city of Munich to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match between Germany and Hungary on 23 June. The move was seen as a protest against a new law in Hungary that bans sharing content to under18s which is considered by the government to be promoting homosexuality or gender change. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive launched legal cases against Hungary and Poland on Thursday for violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people.

The European Commission said its action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools using materials deemed as promoting homosexuality, which many in the EU see as restrictive, discriminatory and infringing on human rights.

The action against Poland related to the decision by some regions and municipalities to declare themselves “LGBT-ideology free zones”, and the authorities’ failure to respond to enquiries on this matter.

“The two member states now have two months to respond to the arguments put forward by the Commission,” the executive said in a statement.

“Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send them a reasoned opinion and in a further step refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union.”

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

