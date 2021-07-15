The European Commission said its action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools using materials deemed as promoting homosexuality, which many in the EU see as restrictive, discriminatory and infringing on human rights.
The action against Poland related to the decision by some regions and municipalities to declare themselves “LGBT-ideology free zones”, and the authorities’ failure to respond to enquiries on this matter.
“The two member states now have two months to respond to the arguments put forward by the Commission,” the executive said in a statement.
“Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send them a reasoned opinion and in a further step refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union.”
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Cate Blanchett is the only actor to win an Oscar playing an Oscar-winning actor (Katherine Hepburn in "The Aviator").
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet