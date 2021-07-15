“Abahlali baseMjondolo has always warned that the anger of the poor can go in many directions. We have warned again and again that we are sitting on a ticking time bomb,” says the organisation’s statement.
Abahlali said that for years the poor have suffered at the hands of government who have continuously met their peaceful protests against inhumane living conditions with violence. Now, protestors are revolting against government’s unjust responses.
The shack dwellers organisation said that its members have been made to feel as though they are “beneath the law” and have been subjected to brutal evictions and violence particularly from Ethekwini municipality. The organisation claims officials have ignored court orders against demolishing their dwellings and destroying their property.
Speaking to Maverick Citizen, General Secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo Nomsa Sizani said, “We have used the courts to protect ourselves, without the law we would be ruled by political gangsters”.
They say that the current looting and rioting has nothing to do with former president Jacob Zuma and that the eruption of these protests only served to light the fuse of the poverty and unemployment bomb in the country.
(Read the report here on the uneasy calm prevailing in Gauteng on 15 July, 2021, following days of violent protests and looting.)
Abahlali highlighted that in October 202o the organisation marched through the streets of Durban demanding an end to corruption while accusing Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing the country’s poor. They were ignored by government.
“It cannot be normal to have more than 42% of the country’s population unemployed. It cannot be normal to have such a high level of state corruption. It cannot be normal to have the poor ruled with so much violence from the state and the ruling party,” Abahlali’s statement continued.
Abahlali expressed concern that the country was heading towards instability levels seen in Zimbabwe and that a lack of leadership in South Africa was breeding criminality. It also bemoaned a lack of leadership on the ground in response to the looting crisis.
When asked whether the organisation would be open to working with government, Sizani responded, “We can work with our Government, if only they commit to a genuinely democratic form of engagement. We would like to see the bottom-up system used, not the top-down system. We would like to see land and job opportunities shared fairly to all SA, without choosing only the members of the ruling party…we will not be coopted by Government to give them legitimacy though.”
The organisation summarised their position regarding the ongoing violence as follows:
Sizani said that Abahlali “do not have faith that Zikalala can lead this Province out of this crisis. He had failed this Province since last year when this Province had a high level of corruption.
“He did not protect us from this looting and burning of warehouses and malls…He also made a statement on television that the law enforcement and SANDF are deployed in the areas of the elites to protect the elites and their properties and not the large poor mass population.”
Read the full statement here DM/MC
