Britain’s Duchess Meghan developing new animated family series for Netflix

By Reuters 14 July 2021
epa09055934 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a 'meet the people walk' at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018 (reissued 06 March 2021). US channel CBS will air an interview with Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, 07 March. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Duchess Meghan has created a new animated family series for streaming platform Netflix that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday.

Reuters

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said in a statement the series would be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Chris Reese)

