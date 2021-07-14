South Africa is normally one of the countries on the continent tasked to address crises in other African countries. This week, for instance, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is supposed to be travelling to Eswatini as part of a ministerial delegation of the Southern African Development Community to address the rioting and looting that erupted there a few weeks ago.
But yesterday South Africa itself became a country of concern to the AU.
The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned “in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa”.
“The chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a rapid and full recovery to the wounded,” his office said.
“The chairperson calls for an urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law. He stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole.
“The chairperson reiterates the full and unwavering solidarity of the African Union Commission with the government and people of South Africa.” DM
Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet