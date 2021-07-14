AGE OF ANARCHY

African Union condemns looting rampage in SA and calls for order

By Peter Fabricius 14 July 2021

Soldiers walk past vandalised ATMs at Diepkloof Square in Soweto on 13 July 2021. Members of the South African National Defence Force were deployed around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after violent protests erupted, resulting in the deaths of several people and looting of shops. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

You know things are bad when even the AU issues a statement condemning what’s happening in your country.

South Africa is normally one of the countries on the continent tasked to address crises in other African countries. This week, for instance, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is supposed to be travelling to Eswatini as part of a ministerial delegation of the Southern African Development Community to address the rioting and looting that erupted there a few weeks ago.

But yesterday South Africa itself became a country of concern to the AU.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned “in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa”. 

“The chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a rapid and full recovery to the wounded,” his office said. 

“The chairperson calls for an urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law. He stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole. 

“The chairperson reiterates the full and unwavering solidarity of the African Union Commission with the government and people of South Africa.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AGE OF ANARCHY REFLECTION

Report from the looting frontline: I am the closest I have ever been to losing hope

By Des Erasmus

AGE OF ANARCHY

African Union condemns looting rampage in SA and calls for order

Peter Fabricius
1 min ago
< 1 min

AGE OF ANARCHY ANALYSIS

Zuma’s legacy: The build-up to breaking down Crime Intelligence

Caryn Dolley
12 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 hours ago

POLITICS OF ANARCHY

Heirs and disgraces: Duduzane Zuma uses the backdrop of anarchy to drive his campaign for the presidency
Ferial Haffajee 11 hours ago
4 mins

Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.

OP-ED

A race war looms if the government can’t get the looting under control

Cyril Madlala 12 hours ago
4 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

This is what a failed state looks like

Richard Poplak
8 hours ago
8 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY OP-ED

South Africa’s tipping point: How the intelligence community failed the country

Jane Duncan
9 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Ramaphosa holds our future in his hands, but can he do the right thing?

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
10 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY ANALYSIS

Violence at the end of Zuma and Malema’s failed politics

Stephen Grootes
11 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved