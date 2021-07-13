Newsdeck

U.N. rights council passes resolution calling for Eritrean troops to leave Tigray

By Reuters 13 July 2021
Caption
The Ethiopian National Defence conducts exercises in the inaugural event of Sheger park during a military parade in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 10 September 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/STR)

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights council on Tuesday approved a resolution expressing deep concern about abuses in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray and calling for the swift withdrawal of Eritrean troops which it said were "exacerbating the conflict".

By Emma Farge

Clashes erupted in Tigray eight months ago between central government forces and the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict has forced nearly 2 million people to flee their homes and driven around 400,000 people into famine.

“What is happening in the Tigray region in Ethiopia is appalling,” said Ambassador Lotte Knudsen, head of the EU delegation to the United Nations in Geneva which brought the resolution. “It is imperative for the Human Rights Council to be able to address this situation.”

The EU text passed in a vote with 20 countries in favour, 14 against and 13 abstentions.

Council member Eritrea voted against the resolution. The withdrawal of Eritrean troops, which the country initially denied were present there, is also a key demand of Tigrayan leaders for ceasefire talks. Eritrea denies rights abuses.

Ethiopia’s delegate, who is not currently one of the council’s 47 members, said she categorically rejected the resolution.

“This resolution is a show of disdain for the ongoing joint inquiry with the intent of influencing its conclusion,” said Ambassador Mahlet Hailu Guadey, referring to a probe by the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission with the United Nations on alleged rights violations.

More than a dozen amendments brought by China, Venezuela and Eritrea – including a crucial one that would have removed a reference to Eritrean troops – were all rejected by the council in separate votes.

Chinese delegate Jiang Duan, who voted against the EU resolution, told the council that the resolution had “major defects” and would “further complicate” the situation in Tigray. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AGE OF ANARCHY — THE GENESIS

How the early 2000s KZN ANC recruitment drive and 2020s truck torchers helped ignite Zuma-aligned looting

By Sibusiso Ngalwa

Maverick Citizen Tuesday Editorial

Civil unrest and a state of inconsistency: Deal urgently with the root causes of a violent society

Zukiswa Pikoli
47 mins ago
5 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY: ANALYSIS

Spark to a flame: Protests a sign of growing resentment to an unresponsive government, says ISS

Marianne Thamm
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

AGE OF ANARCHY

In desperate gasp for relevance, Malema threatens to introduce his ‘fighters’ to the already chaotic situation
Carien du Plessis 14 hours ago
4 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

AGE OF ANARCHY

A city on its knees: ‘Civilian patrols’ take charge in Durban as violence and looting continue

Des Erasmus 15 hours ago
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

UK government approves ex-minister for oil company role after he lobbied two prime ministers for its CEO

Matt Kennard
5 hours ago
8 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla – from pampered diamond queen to armchair instigator of violence

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

As KZN and Gauteng burn, will the ConCourt change its mind on the jailing of Jacob Zuma?

Ferial Haffajee
17 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

Stoking the flames: ANC condemns looting and violence, ‘concerned’ about tweets from Zuma’s daughter

Carien du Plessis
13 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved