Maverick Citizen

‘Space / Race’

By Dr Jack & Curtis 13 July 2021

Maybe its time to tax the Billionaires

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

RAMAPHOSA'S ADDRESS

Big step towards vaccine security for South Africa while country remains on Level 4 lockdown

By Estelle Ellis

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

Cases soar by 47% in US; South Africa registers 11,182 new cases

Bloomberg
13 hours ago
11 mins

WESTERN CAPE

On neighbourhood patrol in Bitou Municipality with a community crime-fighting group

Suné Payne
13 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 DISRUPTOR

Ridhwaan Suliman: Covid stats + empathy = a Twitter treasure

Ufrieda Ho
21 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Booze ban: The abuse – not the use – of alcohol needs a more realistic and sober solution
Ingrid Louw 12 JUL
4 mins

It would take you an average of 76 eight-hour work days to read through all the terms and conditions you agree to per year.

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

A matter of R350: Was the government’s failure to reinstate the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant unconstitutional?

Sandra Liebenberg 15 hours ago
7 mins

SPOTLIGHT

What South Africa’s power cuts mean for health facilities

Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight
15 hours ago
6 mins

AGE OF ANARCHY

Vaccinations suspended as protests continue in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Estelle Ellis
21 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

New Land Court Bill seeks to gain ground in processing of land claims

Geoffrey Allsop
19 hours ago
4 mins

Crimes Against Humanity

Eswatini remains on a knife edge: USA joins calls for independent investigation into ‘inappropriate use of force’

Mark Heywood
11 JUL
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved