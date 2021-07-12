Land activists discussed the importance and broader implications of the Ingonyama Trust judgment for tenure security and rights holders in KwaZulu-Natal and across South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

This week, civil society looks at what you can do for Mandela Day, sustainability experts discuss climate justice, Sadag offers free support and the impact of the Ingonyama Trust on land tenure rights is debated by land activists.

On Tuesday 13 July the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) will be hosting their free weekly support group for postnatal depression from 10am to 12pm. For more information and to RSVP contact Aadila on 079 252 1087. On Thursday 15 July they will be hosting their weekly Depression and Anxiety support group from 6pm to 7.30pm which is also free. For more info and to RSVP call Zia on 082 703 286. If you would like to know more information about Sadag Support Groups visit their website here.

On Wednesday 14 July from 3pm to 5pm, the Climate Justice Charter Movement will be hosting a panel debate on the rolling blackouts and current Eskom crisis, titled: “What alternatives for the Deep Just Transition?” On the panel will be Mark Swilling — Professor of Sustainable Development in the School of Public Leadership, University of Stellenbosch; Janet Cherry — Professor in the Development Studies Department, Researcher and Policy Co-ordinator at South African Federation of Trade Unions; Matthew Grant; and Brice Baigrie — climate justice liaison at Alternative Information & Development Centre (AIDC)

Later on Wednesday, the Land and Accountability Research Centre (Larc) will be having its second instalment of the Ingonyama Trust judgment webinar series from 4pm — 5.30pm titled: “What are the judgment’s implications for tenure security of rural South Africans?” The speakers include former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who lead the high-level panel reviewing legislation on land reform; Bulelwa Mabasa who is Director and Head of the Land Reform Restitution & Tenure practice at Werksmans Attorneys; and Lead Land Researcher at LARC, Zenande Booi. Register here

On Friday 16 July the Dullah Omar Institute and University of Western Cape Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law and the University of Pretoria will be hosting the annual Julius Osega Memorial Lecture titled “𝐏𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 — 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞”. Osega was killed in 2008, during a civilian patrol in the Darfur region of Sudan, at the time he was part of the African Union/UN Hybrid operation in Darfur (Unamid) forces, deployed to protect civilians and assist the political process in the country. Register here

Closing off the week Sunday 18 July is Nelson Mandela Day where ordinary people are encouraged to take action and inspire change in their communities. As happens every year, there will be various events by civil society to commemorate the day. This year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is running the #4Cans4MandelaDay encouraging people to donate cans of non-perishable food items for families dealing with food crises. Find out more here. DM/MC

