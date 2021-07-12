Newsdeck

Jordanian ex-royal court chief sentenced to 15 years for alleged plot

By Reuters 12 July 2021
Caption
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: King Abdullah II of Jordan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) speak to the media following talks between the two leaders at the Chancellery on September 17, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The two discussed the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil installations, among other issues. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

AMMAN, July 12 (Reuters) - A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal confidant, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail on charges of attempting to destabilise the monarchy.

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

The military court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to the king.

“The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society,” said Lieutenant Colonel Muafak Masaed before pronouncing the sentence.

The charges shocked Jordan because they exposed rifts within the ruling Hashemite family that has been a beacon of stability in a volatile region in recent years.

Awadallah, a former finance minister who was a driving force behind Jordan’s liberal economic reforms, was charged with agitating to undermine the political system and committing acts that threaten public security and sowing sedition.

He pleaded not guilty and has said he had nothing to do with the case.

Before the verdict was announced, U.S. lawyer Michael Sullivan who represents Awadallah, who also holds U.S. citizenship, alleged the former royal court chief had been tortured and denied a fair trial. His family has also alleged he was tortured and said his confession was extracted under duress.

Authorities deny any mistreatment.

His Jordanian defence team said they would appeal the decision.

The estranged Prince Hamza, who had been placed under house arrest earlier this year, avoided punishment and defused the crisis last April after pledging allegiance to the king, and is not on trial.

The verdict follows three weeks after the first session of the trial was held.

The court had rejected a defence request to bring more than two dozen witnesses to testify, including Hamza.

Legal experts have questioned the legality of a trial when the man at the centre of the case, Hamza, is not in the dock. The authorities have said the trial process is fair.

The court backed the validity of evidence presented by the prosecution based on intercepted internet messaging.

Awadallah, a Jordanian of Palestinian origin drawn from outside the traditional palace entourage and whose liberal economic reforms challenged the tribal establishment, allegedly advised Hamza on critical tweets the prince wanted to send to further his ambitions.

Authorities say the recordings are irrefutable evidence of how Hamza was exploiting popular anger against the state.

They say the suspects prodded Hamza to step up his agitation among disgruntled members of powerful tribes that traditionally support the monarchy.

Hamza’s supporters describe the leaks as character assassination. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, writing by Maha El Dahan, editing by Timothy Heritage and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRISON DIARIES

Breaking: SANDF to be deployed to contain KZN and GP violence and looting in wake of incarceration of Jacob Zuma

By Des Erasmus

Business Maverick

Business in crisis mode as violence escalates

Sasha Planting
1 hour ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Professionalisation and apolitical stances needed by soldiers and police to prevent societal instability in Africa

Chido Mutangadura for ISS Today
8 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

THE GUIDE THROUGH SA STATE CAPTURE

Part Five: How the Guptas used their loot
Paul Holden 15 hours ago
6 mins

Reindeer can see UV light.

DM168 ANALYSIS

State Capture 2.0: South Africa’s stirring threat

Caryn Dolley 10 JUL
9 mins

Prison Diaries Analysis

Images of thugs burning the country are bad for South Africa – even worse for Zuma

Stephen Grootes
20 hours ago
5 mins

DM168 POLITRIX

Road to local elections: Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence could spell bad news for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

Greg Nicolson
22 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Forever

Zapiro
11 JUL

AMABHUNGANE

Powerships: Inside the Karadeniz money-spinning global empire

AmaBhungane team
15 hours ago
15 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved