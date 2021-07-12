Business Maverick

China’s Slowing V-Shaped Economic Recovery Sends Global Warning

By By her friends, work colleagues, and family 12 July 2021
Caption
Pedestrians walk past Chinese flags hanging from lamp posts in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. President Xi Jinping is set to deliver a speech linking the Communist Party's 100th anniversary to China's return to wealth and power, making the case that the party -- with him at the top -- is the nation's best hope for more growth. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s V-shaped economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic is slowing, sending a warning to the rest of world about how durable their own recoveries will prove to be.

The changing outlook was underscored Friday when the People’s Bank of China cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve in order to boost lending. While the PBOC said the move isn’t a renewed stimulus push, the breadth of the 50 basis-point cut to most banks reserve ratio requirement came as a surprise.

Data on Thursday is expected to show growth eased in the second quarter to 8% from the record gain of 18.3% in the first quarter, according to a Bloomberg poll of economists. Key readings of retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment are all set to moderate too.

The PBOC’s swift move to lower banks’ RRR is one way of making sure the recovery plateaus from here, rather then stumbles.

Softening Growth

The economy was always expected to descend from the heights hit during its initial rebound and as last year’s low base effect washes out. But economists say the softening has come sooner than expected, and could now ripple across the world.

“There is no doubt that the impact of a slowing China on the global economy will be bigger than it was five years ago,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. “China’s ‘first-in, first-out’ status from Covid-19 could also influence market expectations that if China’s economy is cooling now, others will soon follow.”

The slowing recovery also reinforces the view that factory inflation has likely peaked and commodity prices could moderate further.

Consumer prices also retreated in June

“China’s growth slowdown should mean near-term disinflation pressures globally, particularly on demand for industrial metals and capital goods,” said Wei Yao, chief economist for the Asia Pacific at Societe Generale SA.

The changing outlook reflects the advanced stage of China’s recovery as growth stabilizes, according to Bloomberg Economics.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“Looking through the data distortions, the recovery is maturing, not stumbling. Activity and trade data for June will likely paint a similar picture — a slower, but still-solid expansion.”

— The Asia Economist Team

For the full report, click here.

Domestically, the big puzzle continues to be why retail sales are still soft given the virus remains under control. It’s likely that sales slowed again in June, according to Bloomberg Economics, as sentiment was weighed by controls to contain sporadic outbreaks of the virus.

Even with the PBOC’s support for small and mid-sized businesses, there’s no sign of a broad reversal in the disciplined stimulus approach authorities have taken since the crisis began.

The RRR cut was partially to “manage expectations” ahead of the second-quarter economic data this week, said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong.

“It also provides more policy room going forward, as the momentum of the economic recovery has surely slowed.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Controversial Naspers-Prosus share swap to boost value narrowly wins shareholder approval

By Tim Cohen

OP-ED

Roll-out of new emergency generation capacity in South Africa increasingly in disarray

Chris Yelland
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is a genetic mistake or evolution to blame for our love of alcohol?

Tim Cohen
8 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 23 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

State by numbers: Governance failures are just the tip of the ‘backlog nation’ iceberg
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
4 mins

William Turdsworth was Lord Byron's nickname for William Wordsworth.

THE GUIDE THROUGH SA STATE CAPTURE

Part Five: How the Guptas used their loot

Paul Holden 7 hours ago
6 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Powerships: Inside the Karadeniz money-spinning global empire

AmaBhungane team
7 hours ago
15 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Public purse: Behind Minister Senzo Mchunu’s sweetened final offer to civil servants

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 OP-ED

The future of Britain and Europe: Long, slow, difficult Brexit decoupling

Natale Labia
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK Analysis

Rand barely blinks after Jacob Zuma arrest as we head into the ‘politics of predictability’ era

Mfuneko Toyana
08 JUL
4 mins

OP-ED

Great powers’ scramble for Africa presents a golden opportunity

Ekeminiabasi Eyita-Okon and Sizo Nkala
8 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved