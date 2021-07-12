In the face of a massive escalation of violence, riots and damage to property, business is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal and to deploy the army.

On Monday morning private security firms were encouraging owners of businesses on the R103 from Heidelberg to Johannesburg to close their gates, lock their businesses and evacuate as looters and others intent on damaging properties and businesses made their way up the road.

Elsewhere in KZN, retailers including Massmart, Dischem, Mr Price, Shoprite and Pick n Pay reported extensive damage to property.

Massmart reported that looters had gained access to, and made off with merchandise from seven Massmart-owned stores including Game, Makro, Cash & Carry, and Cambridge Foods.

Dischem announced that it was closing its pharmacies, vaccination sites and drive-through testing stations in the KZN area. This was due to the unrest, the company said. Spar has closed several stores in the area.

The riots, which were initiated in KZN, apparently in response to the arrest and incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, have spread to areas in Johannesburg including Hillbrow and Soweto.

Roads were closed in and around eThekwini with reports of shots being fired.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemned the violence, the looting of businesses, damage to property and intimidation, and victimisation of people.

“The right to peaceful protest is one of the fundamental rights in our constitutional democracy, what we are experiencing now with this violence that is targeted at looting and damaging public infrastructure, is pure criminality by marauding gangs who are masquerading as protesters. There is no legitimate protest that is based on breaking and entering business premises to steal goods and damage property,” the Chamber said in a statement.

The president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, Nigel Ward, noted that the recent riots have had a devastating impact on businesses. “From Friday morning the traffic disruptions made it difficult for employees to commute to work with some businesses having to shut down their operations completely to minimise risk.

“This is a national crisis, no food means more poverty, we are already dealing with the poverty that has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the job security threat will increase the numbers of crime statistics.”

The threat to food security should be taken very seriously, he adds. Producers of essential foods have also shut down temporarily. “Their onsite factories have had to stop production, due to the non-movement of stock, from Friday. This has had an impact on job security and livelihoods; as workers will have to stay home, be placed on short time, or even retrenched.”

In addition, the logistics sector has been hit severely hard. The number of trucks that have been burnt over the past two days, has caused other business owners in the industry to decide to ground their trucks, for the safety of their employees and the protection of their businesses.

In the face of a clear escalation of violence, Ward called for further action.

“We are calling on our President to declare our province a state of disaster and deploy the SANDF to come and assist. “ DM/BM

Sasha Planting