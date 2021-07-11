BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Tracking how the provinces are doing on the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

By Media Hack and the Bhekisisa Team 11 July 2021

(Photo: edweek.org / Wikipedia)

South Africa’s vaccine roll-out is going – slowly. Nationally, only 3% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated. KwaZulu-Natal is leading the pack, with the Eastern Cape hot on its heels.


Every day the Department of Health posts the latest information from its vaccine statistics dashboard on its SA Coronavirus website. At present, the numbers shown on the dashboard are a snapshot as at 5pm on a particular day. We use data from the dashboard in this vaccinations table, to track the proportion of adults (people 18 years and older) in each province who have received a vaccine.

People 18 years and older are the target population of the vaccination roll-out. The estimated number of people in this age group used in the table was obtained from Statistics South Africa.

South Africa is currently using two vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer. People who receive a Johnson & Johnson shot are fully vaccinated, but people need to receive two doses of Pfizer to be fully vaccinated.

The health department vaccination dashboard has a disclaimer that states: “Data displayed in this dashboard only contains vaccination records captured on the live Electronic Vaccination Data System and excludes vaccination records captured on paper within the last 24 hours. Totals will be adjusted as back-capturing and data validation are done.” DM/MC

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

VISUAL ESSAY

Working in a Covid ward: ‘We haven’t seen death at this rate’

By Shiraaz Mohamed

MAVERICK CITIZEN: NIDS-CRAM WAVE 5

Survey shows 80% of South Africans want the jab — weekend vaccinations will speed up the momentum

Ferial Haffajee
08 JUL
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

The battle of Sakhisizwe citizens against its municipality teaches a stark lesson: scrutinise local government election candidates

Nontando Ngamlana and Lwazi Ncapayi
08 JUL
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Tshimangadzo Care Centre helps downtown Joburg’s youth to navigate career paths during Covid

Michelle Banda
08 JUL
3 mins

SPOTLIGHT

With South Africa ranked eighth on the continent for cybersecurity, how safe is your data on the EVDS?
Laura Owings 07 JUL
6 mins

The "Underwear Bomber" failed to detonate his explosive underwear because the attacker Umar Abdulmutallab wore the explosive undies for two weeks straight thereby making the bomb's fuse damp.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

State and defence wrap up arguments in trial of Melvyn Volkwyn for the murder of two-year-old Orderick Lucas

Vincent Cruywagen 08 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

All (including Jacob Zuma) are equal before the law: The judiciary has strengthened our constitutional democracy

Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
08 JUL
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Underground hazards: Work-related deaths in South Africa’s mines rose 33% in the past six months — Minerals Council

Ed Stoddard
08 JUL
2 mins

VISUAL ESSAY

From despair to where? Portraits of stateless survival in Cape Town’s unofficial refugee camp

Ryan Jacobs
08 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Yes, let’s pay teachers more, but let’s also raise the entry-level requirements for the profession

Mduduzi Mbiza
08 JUL
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved