South Africa’s vaccine roll-out is going – slowly. Nationally, only 3% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated. KwaZulu-Natal is leading the pack, with the Eastern Cape hot on its heels.



Every day the Department of Health posts the latest information from its vaccine statistics dashboard on its SA Coronavirus website. At present, the numbers shown on the dashboard are a snapshot as at 5pm on a particular day. We use data from the dashboard in this vaccinations table, to track the proportion of adults (people 18 years and older) in each province who have received a vaccine.

People 18 years and older are the target population of the vaccination roll-out. The estimated number of people in this age group used in the table was obtained from Statistics South Africa.

South Africa is currently using two vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer. People who receive a Johnson & Johnson shot are fully vaccinated, but people need to receive two doses of Pfizer to be fully vaccinated.

The health department vaccination dashboard has a disclaimer that states: “Data displayed in this dashboard only contains vaccination records captured on the live Electronic Vaccination Data System and excludes vaccination records captured on paper within the last 24 hours. Totals will be adjusted as back-capturing and data validation are done.” DM/MC

