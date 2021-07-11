(Bloomberg) —

Making matters worse: The takedown of the intertie has had a knock-on effect on another key import hub known as the Pacific DC Intertie that brings in electricity from the Pacific Northwest, California’s grid operator said in a media briefing Saturday. In all, California has lost 5,500 megawatts of power-import capacity — enough to light up roughly 4.13 million homes.

After days of pushing state residents to conserve energy with the risk of rolling blackouts, the grid operator said conditions are expected to be stable with no flex alert planned Sunday — for now. The transmission lines knocked out by the Bootleg fire are still out of service, affecting power supplies.

California ISO @California_ISO Transmission lines, knocked out by the #BootlegFire in Oregon, are still out of service, reducing power supplies by as much as 5,500 megawatts typically imported into California and other balancing authorities south of Oregon. Sent via Hootsuite Inc.. View original tweet.

The fact that a single wildfire has brought America’s most populous and affluent state to the brink of blackouts is among the most powerful demonstrations yet of how vulnerable the world’s power grids have become to the effects of climate change.

Read: Heat Scorches U.S. West as Records Fall Across the Region

Extreme heat, drought and dry conditions globally have shrunk hydropower reserves, driven up electricity demand to record levels and touched off some of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history.

Read More: Drought Indicators Across Western U.S. Warn of the ‘Big One’

Climate change is “forcing us to do things we never imagined” at this time of the year, said Elliot Mainzer, who took over as chief executive officer of grid manager California Independent System Operator nine months ago. The agency is “anticipating what could be a very long and hot summer,” he said.

California has emerged as the epicenter of climate disasters in the U.S. Wildfires burned an unprecedented 4.3 million acres across the state last year, killing 33 people and scorching nearly 10,500 structures.

In August, California suffered its first rolling blackouts since the U.S. West energy crisis two decades ago because of extremely hot weather. And in a foreshadowing of what was to come: Days before this year’s summer officially began, high temperatures forced the California ISO to make an unusually early call for conservation, allowing the region to duck another round of rotating outages.

“Bottom line is we took everything we learned from last summer, and we still came into this summer thinking our issues were going to primarily be associated with August and September,” Mainzer said, but “we had the first major heat wave four days before the official beginning of summer.”

On Friday evening, the grid operator took the rare step of ordering a Stage 2 emergency — one step away from rotating blackouts — to cope with the loss of import capacity. Energy conservation helped the state avert a crisis. But as temperatures rose yet again and supplies fell off the grid Saturday, Mainzer said, “We’re going to need more. Honestly, I think we are going to need more response than we saw last night.”

The grid operator issued an all-clear at about 9 p.m. local time Saturday. Earlier in the day, Governor Gavin Newsom also signed an order to free up more energy capacity to help alleviate the supply crunch.

A resident splashes water onto their face during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Another round of wilting heat bearing down on the U.S. West will put further pressure on electric grids and raise fire risks across the region before reaching a peak by weeks end.

California wasn’t the only state facing power woes. Nevada’s power system was among those in the region that also faced emergency levels on Friday evening, said Mark Rothleder, California’s ISO’s chief operating officer. On top of managing California’s grid, the agency serves as a reliability coordinator and is responsible for monitoring conditions across the western region.

Nevada utility NV Energy Inc. said it wasn’t forced to resort to blackouts, but the company was calling for customers to conserve over the weekend.

Exactly when the Bootleg fire would subside enough to re-energize the California Oregon Intertie remains to be seen. Mainzer said it was possible the lines would return to service on Sunday at midnight local time, but the grid operator was operating under the assumption that the system would remain down.

The Bootleg fire had burned through 76,897 acres of southern Oregon and zero percent of it was contained as of Saturday afternoon, forcing evacuations in Klamath County and shutting sections of a national forest, according to an update from the U.S. Fire Service. Meanwhile, the agency said, it has no timeline available for the restart of the intertie lines.

Temperatures across California were forecast to remain high into Sunday, with Sacramento set to reach 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius), before cooling down slightly Monday.