World

A Wildfire Is Pushing California Toward the Brink of Blackouts

By Bloomberg 11 July 2021
Caption
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: A person exercises in the morning heat near a forest fire prevention sign on July 10, 2021 in Palm Springs, California. Dangerously hot conditions are expected to hit the Coachella Valley this weekend with possible highs of 115 to 120 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning was issued for much of California through Monday. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A wildfire raging uncontrollably across southern Oregon has knocked out three electrical lines so critical to the stability of grids in the western U.S. that California has warned of rotating blackouts and Nevada faced a power emergency.

By Lynn Doan and Naureen S. Malik

Word Count: 860
(Bloomberg) —The fast-moving Bootleg fire crippled a key transmission system known as the California Oregon Intertie that the Golden State has depended on for years for electricity imports.

Making matters worse: The takedown of the intertie has had a knock-on effect on another key import hub known as the Pacific DC Intertie that brings in electricity from the Pacific Northwest, California’s grid operator said in a media briefing Saturday. In all, California has lost 5,500 megawatts of power-import capacity — enough to light up roughly 4.13 million homes.

Don't want to see ads?

After days of pushing state residents to conserve energy with the risk of rolling blackouts, the grid operator said conditions are expected to be stable with no flex alert planned Sunday — for now. The transmission lines knocked out by the Bootleg fire are still out of service, affecting power supplies.

California ISO@California_ISO
Transmission lines, knocked out by the #BootlegFire in Oregon, are still out of service, reducing power supplies by as much as 5,500 megawatts typically imported into California and other balancing authorities south of Oregon.

Sent via Hootsuite Inc..

View original tweet.

The fact that a single wildfire has brought America’s most populous and affluent state to the brink of blackouts is among the most powerful demonstrations yet of how vulnerable the world’s power grids have become to the effects of climate change.

Read: Heat Scorches U.S. West as Records Fall Across the Region

Extreme heat, drought and dry conditions globally have shrunk hydropower reserves, driven up electricity demand to record levels and touched off some of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history.

Read More: Drought Indicators Across Western U.S. Warn of the ‘Big One’

Climate change is “forcing us to do things we never imagined” at this time of the year, said Elliot Mainzer, who took over as chief executive officer of grid manager California Independent System Operator nine months ago. The agency is “anticipating what could be a very long and hot summer,” he said.

California has emerged as the epicenter of climate disasters in the U.S. Wildfires burned an unprecedented 4.3 million acres across the state last year, killing 33 people and scorching nearly 10,500 structures.

In August, California suffered its first rolling blackouts since the U.S. West energy crisis two decades ago because of extremely hot weather. And in a foreshadowing of what was to come: Days before this year’s summer officially began, high temperatures forced the California ISO to make an unusually early call for conservation, allowing the region to duck another round of rotating outages.

“Bottom line is we took everything we learned from last summer, and we still came into this summer thinking our issues were going to primarily be associated with August and September,” Mainzer said, but “we had the first major heat wave four days before the official beginning of summer.”

On Friday evening, the grid operator took the rare step of ordering a Stage 2 emergency — one step away from rotating blackouts — to cope with the loss of import capacity. Energy conservation helped the state avert a crisis. But as temperatures rose yet again and supplies fell off the grid Saturday, Mainzer said, “We’re going to need more. Honestly, I think we are going to need more response than we saw last night.”

The grid operator issued an all-clear at about 9 p.m. local time Saturday. Earlier in the day, Governor Gavin Newsom also signed an order to free up more energy capacity to help alleviate the supply crunch.

Oppressive Heat Set To Sear U.S. West Again As Fire Risk Soars
A resident splashes water onto their face during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Another round of wilting heat bearing down on the U.S. West will put further pressure on electric grids and raise fire risks across the region before reaching a peak by weeks end.

California wasn’t the only state facing power woes. Nevada’s power system was among those in the region that also faced emergency levels on Friday evening, said Mark Rothleder, California’s ISO’s chief operating officer. On top of managing California’s grid, the agency serves as a reliability coordinator and is responsible for monitoring conditions across the western region.

Nevada utility NV Energy Inc. said it wasn’t forced to resort to blackouts, but the company was calling for customers to conserve over the weekend.

Exactly when the Bootleg fire would subside enough to re-energize the California Oregon Intertie remains to be seen. Mainzer said it was possible the lines would return to service on Sunday at midnight local time, but the grid operator was operating under the assumption that the system would remain down.

The Bootleg fire had burned through 76,897 acres of southern Oregon and zero percent of it was contained as of Saturday afternoon, forcing evacuations in Klamath County and shutting sections of a national forest, according to an update from the U.S. Fire Service. Meanwhile, the agency said, it has no timeline available for the restart of the intertie lines.

Temperatures across California were forecast to remain high into Sunday, with Sacramento set to reach 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius), before cooling down slightly Monday.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Prison Diaries Analysis

Images of thugs burning the country are bad for South Africa – even worse for Zuma

By Stephen Grootes

TENNIS

Aussie Ash Barty emulates idol Evonne Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Reuters
15 mins ago
4 mins

DM168 COVID-19

Pandemic takes its toll as healthcare workers suffer depression, fatigue and burnout

Greg Nicolson
42 seconds ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

OP-ED

Roll-out of new emergency generation capacity in South Africa increasingly in disarray
Chris Yelland 47 seconds ago
5 mins

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin uses WordStar 4.0a word processor from the days of DOS to write all of his books.

DM168 COVID-19

Education sector vaccine roll-out programme a mixed bag of steady and wobbly

Christi Nortier and Julia Evans 3 mins ago
6 mins

TENNIS

Djokovic beats Berrettini at Wimbledon to close in on history and destiny

Reuters
13 mins ago
6 mins

CABO DELGADO

Rwanda’s deployment of forces into Mozambique irks SADC

Peter Fabricius
17 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Great powers’ scramble for Africa presents a golden opportunity

Ekeminiabasi Eyita-Okon and Sizo Nkala
31 mins ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is a genetic mistake or evolution to blame for our love of alcohol?

Tim Cohen
41 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved