Deliberations for the fundraising are at an early stage and details such as size and timing may change, the people said. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deliberations for the fundraising are at an early stage and details such as size and timing may change, the people said. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet