Our World in Pictures: Week 27 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 9 July 2021

A woman rides a horse next to the Peloton during the 12th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 159.4 km from Saint Paul Trois Chateaux to Nimes, France, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli (R) of the Bahrain Victorious team in action during the 8th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 150.8 km from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, France, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON
Young taekwondo players from the Mercy School Taekwando Club are training on July 8, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan.  (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their men’s semi final match at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates match point in her Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during Day Eight of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Lee Fook is seen on the ground after being knocked out during the fight between Miles Zalewski and Lee Fook at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on July 07, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Jacob Zuma supporters dance and block the entrance to Jacob Zuma’s homestead on July 07, 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
The University of Hong Kong student union executive committees attend a press conference as they issue an apology at the University of Hong Kong on July 9, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
People queue for discounted food given out by a government program July 6, 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
A group of journalists work next to a mural of the assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD
Members of the Republican Guard of Honour and members of the military brass band are preparing to leave, after marching on the streets of Juba, during the country’s 10th anniversary since independence, on July 9, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan. South Sudan celebrated independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011 after years of conflict. (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 07, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A man wears a costume depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida.  (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the Oval Office prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House July 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
People fill the National Mall to watch the fireworks display during Independence Day celebrations on July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Spiked, an inflatable art installation, by Steve Messam, bursts through the columns of the Temple of Piety, at Studley Royal on July 09, 2021 in Ripon, England.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
View of a hot-air balloon at the annual European Balloon Festival in Igualada, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez
People take pictures at the world’s tallest sand sculpture as its under construction in Blokhus, Denmark, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Claus Bjoern Larsen DENMARK OUT
Stone stacker James Craig Page is seen on Eye Cave beach, with some of his stone sculptures on July 8, 2021, in Dunbar, Scotland. The World’s first and still Europe’s biggest, 33rd Edinburgh Science Festival draws to a close on Sunday, with one of the main closing weekend highlights of this year’s event the European Stone Stacking Championships. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
View of the world’s longest treetop walk in Laax, Switzerland, 09 July 2021. The ‘Senda dil Dragun’ (Way of the Dragon) is 1.56 kilometres long and will be opened to the public on 11 July. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
View of the world’s longest treetop walk in Laax, Switzerland, 09 July 2021. The ‘Senda dil Dragun’ (Way of the Dragon) is 1.56 kilometres long and will be opened to the public on 11 July. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a maize that depicts motifs related to the Covid-19 crisis, in a cornfield at the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Evergreen ship is seen leaving Suez Canal to the Mediterranean after the signing of the settlement contract, on July 7, 2021 in Ismailia, Egypt. (Photo by Roger Anis/Getty Images)
The remaining part of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building falls with a controlled demolition on July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Workers helping with the search and rescue walk along Collins Avenue past the completely collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South on July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Patchwork panels entitled ‘Bridges, Not Walls’ by artist Luke Jerram cover Llangollen Bridge on July 08, 2021 in Llangollen, Denbighshire.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A giant digital screen shows a 3D cat in Shinjuku area on July 09, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. A 4K display in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district has become home to a giant digital 3D cat, drawing spectators to the 8-by-19-metre LED billboard and sparking joy on social media. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
A Japan Self-Defence Force (JSDF) soldier carries a search dog at the site of a landslide on July 04, 2021 in Atami, Shizuoka, Japan.  (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

