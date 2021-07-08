Business Maverick

Four in Five U.K. Finance Firms Plan to Implement Hybrid Work

By Bloomberg 8 July 2021
Caption
Commuters walk across London Bridge against a backdrop of The Shard in London, U.K., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. More than half of workers in London's financial districts may now be traveling back into the office, the most since lockdown measures began easing in the U.K., according to rising sales of tuna baguettes and lattes. Bloomberg

More than 80% of U.K. financial services firms expect to take a hybrid approach to work with employees working part time at home and at the office, according to a survey of 118 firms.

Some 79% of firms are reappraising their office space and almost 80% have conducted employee consultations on their preferences, the poll of banks, insurers and money managers published Thursday by the Confederation of British Industry and PwC found.

The results come as lenders start to formalize their post-pandemic plans for the office. Some companies, including Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc., have sketched out more flexible policies. Others, like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have made clear their determination for staff to eventually return to the office.

The survey found that 36% of firms have fully communicated their hybrid plan to employees.

Read more: The Next Big Divide in Finance Is Taking Shape in Your Office

The report also found that optimism among U.K. finance firms rose in the three months to June, for the fourth consecutive quarter as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to remove Covid restrictions in England on July 19. Still, the rapid growth in the economy as lockdowns ease is likely to fade in the coming months, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said this month.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

S&P sees South Africa’s wage bill and SOEs as challenges to economic recovery

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Something new under the sun: Cape company crowdfunds solar projects

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Opinions divided on forecasts that oil prices could hit $100 a barrel after Opec+ talks collapse

Sharon Wood
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

Business Maverick

EOH boss says company has done enough to make government ban unlikely
Mfuneko Toyana 24 hours ago
3 mins

"The symptoms of madness can often be altered with medication but there's no therapy for evil." ~ Jonathan Kellerman

BUSINESS MAVERICK

FNB Property Barometer: Price growth slows in June but market remains solid

Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making superprofits, says hospitality industry

Sasha Planting
06 JUL
5 mins

VROOM WITH A VIEW

Porsche Taycan elegantly dispenses with all (baseless) electric vehicle anxieties

Alexander Parker
10 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Watch this (satellite) space: Elon Musk’s Starlink to beam internet across the world

Toby Shapshak
8 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Green energy could cure an ailing South African economy suffering under the stress of Covid-19

Onke Ngcuka
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

‘South Africa can’t deliver’: Transnet hit by yet another derailment on coal line

Mfuneko Toyana
06 JUL
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved