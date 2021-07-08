Newsdeck

African Union Tells Members It Has 15 Million Vaccines From U.S.

By Bloomberg 8 July 2021
Caption
A resident receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant may spark a fourth wave of infections in Kenya over the next two months, according to the East African nations Health Ministry. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --The African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have told health ministers on the continent that they have 15 million Covid-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. that are ready for distribution.

By Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
Jul 6, 2021, 3:28 PM
The shipment, which will be distributed by the vaccine sharing initiative Covax, consist of 5 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 10 million Pfizer Inc. shots, of which recipients need two, the organizations said in a July 5 communication to member states seen by Bloomberg. The allocation to each country will be communicated by the end of next week.

The doses are part of the 80 million U.S. President said last month his country will share from its existing supplies. The donations come after protests by poor nations in Africa and elsewhere that while vaccination campaigns are advanced in developed countries they have little access to the shots. While the U.S. and the U.K. have fully vaccinated about half of their populations only 1.1% of Africa’s 1.2 billion people are vaccinated.

More doses may follow from the U.S., the organizations told the ministers.

