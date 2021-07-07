Newsdeck

Zambian ex-president Kaunda’s burial begins despite court challenge

By Reuters 7 July 2021
Caption
Kenneth Kaunda, the Prime Minister of Northern Rhodesia (later Zambia), arrives at London Airport for talks at Marlborough House, 1st May 1964. (Photo: Ted West/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LUSAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - The burial of Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, started on Wednesday despite a court challenge by one of his sons against his burial site.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until his defeat in an election in 1991. He died on June 17 in a military hospital in Lusaka.

Kaunda’s son Kaweche on Tuesday challenged in court the government’s plan to bury his father’s remains at a presidential burial site, saying it was against the African statesman’s wish.

He said the government wanted to bury his father at Embassy Park against his wishes, and then exhume and re-bury him at his preferred place.

Kaweche Kaunda said his father’s last wish was to be buried at his residence next to his wife, Betty, who died more than 10 years ago.

Government solicitor-general Abraham Mwansa said late on Tuesday the state had not been served with any court order against the planned burial at the presidential burial site.

“We are all law-abiding citizens and if there was any order stopping the procession, we could have abided by that particular order,” Mwansa said.

Kaweche Kaunda’s lawyer, John Sangwa, said a high court judge would make a ruling on the application by midday on Wednesday but had not issued any restraining order against the burial.

African leaders and diplomats on Friday joined Zambia in mourning its liberation hero Kaunda, who died aged 97 after a bout of pneumonia.

Although Zambia’s copper-based economy did badly under his rule, Kaunda will be remembered more as a staunch African nationalist who stood up to white minority-ruled South Africa. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

New evidence confirms claims of murder and torture by Eswatini military and police

By Mark Heywood

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Children and caregivers get valuable support through collaborative research project

Sadiyya Haffejee and Tania Sani
05 JUL
6 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa briefing on Digital Vibes investigation delayed after new information received

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

The Zuma saga could become a milestone in the spread of Afro-nationalism
Ismail Lagardien 13 hours ago
6 mins

Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair.

Sponsored Content

South Africa’s upward spiral

Investec 28 JUN
5 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay
18 hours ago
6 mins

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus
17 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Martyred

Zapiro
06 JUL

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Olive oil cinnamon biscuits

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved