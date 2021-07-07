Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town. Winston Cogill left the hospital in March 2021 following a stay of 158 due to Covid-19. (Photo: Elise-Marie Tancred)

Winston Spencer Cogill, who spent longer in Groote Schuur Hospital’s ICU than any other patient, is full of praise for the staff that saved his life.

First published by GroundUp.

Winston Spencer Cogill has survived Covid-19. He stayed in Groote Schuur Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) longer than any other Covid patient. He spent 122 days in ICU after becoming ill with Covid-19 pneumonia. During this time, the only people he interacted with were hospital staff. Although it was a very difficult experience, he is full of praise for the staff.

GroundUp first heard of Cogill’s experience in a touching interview with radio journalist Lester Kiewit on Cape Talk. Cogill said that he heard Kiewit say on radio that people are complaining about services received at local hospitals. That was when he decided to contact Kiewit in order to share his positive experience. DM

