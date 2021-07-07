GROUNDUP

Video: Surviving 122 days in Groote Schuur ICU with Covid-19

By Ashraf Hendricks 7 July 2021

Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town. Winston Cogill left the hospital in March 2021 following a stay of 158 due to Covid-19. (Photo: Elise-Marie Tancred)

Winston Spencer Cogill, who spent longer in Groote Schuur Hospital’s ICU than any other patient, is full of praise for the staff that saved his life.

First published by GroundUp.

Winston Spencer Cogill has survived Covid-19. He stayed in Groote Schuur Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) longer than any other Covid patient. He spent 122 days in ICU after becoming ill with Covid-19 pneumonia. During this time, the only people he interacted with were hospital staff. Although it was a very difficult experience, he is full of praise for the staff.

GroundUp first heard of Cogill’s experience in a touching interview with radio journalist Lester Kiewit on Cape Talk. Cogill said that he heard Kiewit say on radio that people are complaining about services received at local hospitals. That was when he decided to contact Kiewit in order to share his positive experience. DM

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

