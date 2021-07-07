Newsdeck

South Africa test against Georgia called off because of COVID-19 cases

By Reuters 7 July 2021
Caption
Rosco Specman of South Africa (Springboks) in action with Luka Japaridze and Merab Sharikadze of Georgia during their first test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 2 July 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s test against Georgia, scheduled for Johannesburg on Friday, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 cases in both camps, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.

The match was supposed to be a warm-up for the world champions Springboks ahead of their three test series against the British & Irish Lions, which is scheduled to start later this month.

“Following a review by the medical advisory group this morning, it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

The Springbok playing and support staff returned 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, while Georgia had four. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

New evidence confirms claims of murder and torture by Eswatini military and police

By Mark Heywood

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Children and caregivers get valuable support through collaborative research project

Sadiyya Haffejee and Tania Sani
05 JUL
6 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa briefing on Digital Vibes investigation delayed after new information received

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

The Zuma saga could become a milestone in the spread of Afro-nationalism
Ismail Lagardien 13 hours ago
6 mins

Anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

Sponsored Content

South Africa’s upward spiral

Investec 28 JUN
5 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay
18 hours ago
6 mins

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus
17 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Martyred

Zapiro
06 JUL

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Olive oil cinnamon biscuits

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved