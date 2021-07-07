Business Maverick

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Company Is Said to Weigh Sale

By Bloomberg 7 July 2021
Caption
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 12: Reese Witherspoon attends Hello Sunshine x Together Live at Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on November 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine x Together Live Tour)

Actress-producer Reese Witherspoon is considering selling Hello Sunshine, the media company whose titles include the HBO drama “Big Little Lies” and the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company has drawn interest from a number of suitors and could fetch as much as $1 billion, they said.Hello Sunshine is owned by Witherspoon and her partners, Seth Rodsky and Jim Toth. Toth is a former talent agent with Creative Artists Agency and is Witherspoon’s husband.

Media assets, from smaller production companies like Witherspoon’s to larger operations like Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, have been snapped up by studios and streaming companies looking to build their libraries.

News of the possible sale was reportedly earlier Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal, which listed Apple Inc. among the potential buyers.

Hello Sunshine has received backing from a variety of sources. AT&T Inc., the owner of HBO, owns a stake, along with Emerson Collective, the philanthropic group led by Laurene Powell Jobs. Its production slate includes Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” a series featuring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

