Media assets, from smaller production companies like Witherspoon’s to larger operations like Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, have been snapped up by studios and streaming companies looking to build their libraries.

News of the possible sale was reportedly earlier Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal, which listed Apple Inc. among the potential buyers.

Hello Sunshine has received backing from a variety of sources. AT&T Inc., the owner of HBO, owns a stake, along with Emerson Collective, the philanthropic group led by Laurene Powell Jobs. Its production slate includes Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” a series featuring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.