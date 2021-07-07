By Milda Seputyte
Jul 7, 2021, 2:23 PM
Word Count: 183
The move will double the physical presence on the 670-kilometer (416-mile) frontier and assist border guards, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Wednesday. The government, which declared a state of emergency last week over the influx, also plans to build a wire barrier to obstruct crossings, she said.
Lithuania is seeing a flood of Iraqi and African migrants arriving from Belarus, whose already tense relations with the West soured further in May when it forced a Ryanair Holdings Plc jet to land in Minsk so it could arrest an opposition journalist.
Read more: Lithuania Declares Emergency Over Illegal Migrants From Belarus
Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened in a speech that month to send drugs and undocumented migrants into the EU unchecked, with Lithuania a prime target as it’s become a temporary home for his political rivals.
As well as beefing up defenses itself, the country is awaiting additional assistance from Frontex, the EU’s border agency.
The average American woman today weighs as much as the average American man did in the 1960s.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet