Newsdeck

Lithuania to Station Army on Belarus Border for Extra Protection

By Bloomberg 7 July 2021
Caption
POSKONYS, LITHUANIA - JUNE 21: Lithuania State Border guard Vytautas Makauskas stands on patrol near the Lithuania-Belarus border line on June 21, 2021 near Poskonys, Lithuania. The Lithuanian government has accused the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of illegally allowing refugees from the Middle East trying to reach Europe to pass through its borders. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Belarusian leader is using migration as a weapon against the European Union, which has adopted sanctions against him and the nation. (Photo by Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --Lithuania will send the military to reinforce its border with Belarus, which has illegally sent immigrants into the Baltic country in protest at European Union sanctions against it.

By Milda Seputyte
Jul 7, 2021, 2:23 PM
Word Count: 183

The move will double the physical presence on the 670-kilometer (416-mile) frontier and assist border guards, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Wednesday. The government, which declared a state of emergency last week over the influx, also plans to build a wire barrier to obstruct crossings, she said.

Lithuania is seeing a flood of Iraqi and African migrants arriving from Belarus, whose already tense relations with the West soured further in May when it forced a Ryanair Holdings Plc jet to land in Minsk so it could arrest an opposition journalist.

Read more: Lithuania Declares Emergency Over Illegal Migrants From Belarus

Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened in a speech that month to send drugs and undocumented migrants into the EU unchecked, with Lithuania a prime target as it’s become a temporary home for his political rivals.

As well as beefing up defenses itself, the country is awaiting additional assistance from Frontex, the EU’s border agency.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

New evidence confirms claims of murder and torture by Eswatini military and police

By Mark Heywood

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Children and caregivers get valuable support through collaborative research project

Sadiyya Haffejee and Tania Sani
05 JUL
6 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa briefing on Digital Vibes investigation delayed after new information received

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OPINIONISTA

The Zuma saga could become a milestone in the spread of Afro-nationalism
Ismail Lagardien 14 hours ago
6 mins

The average American woman today weighs as much as the average American man did in the 1960s.

Sponsored Content

South Africa’s upward spiral

Investec 28 JUN
5 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay
19 hours ago
6 mins

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus
18 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Martyred

Zapiro
06 JUL

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Olive oil cinnamon biscuits

Tony Jackman
3 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved