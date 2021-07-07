World

Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai’s Jebel Ali port -authorities

By Reuters 7 July 2021
Caption
epa09246996 Cargo Ship 'Hamburg SOD (R) is seen in the background as Dhow boat 'Al Tabr' competing in the Al Gaffal Dhow Race outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 June 2021. Al Gaffal long distance Sur Bin Na'air 60ft Traditional Dhow Race (Dhow is a traditional boat) in Dubai is the biggest traditional sailing race in the world. 106 boats take part in the race which starts from Sur Bu Na'air Island to Dubai Eye at Bluewaters Island. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, the government Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

DMO said that the fire was “under control” and that there were no deaths or injuries.

DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Witnesses had earlier heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region’s trade, business and tourism hub. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Leslie Adler, Sandra Maler, Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

