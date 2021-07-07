PHOTOGRAPHY

2021 Cannes Film Festival and its star-studded red carpet

By Maverick Life Editors 7 July 2021

Bella Hadid attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from the red carpet of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, on the Côte d'Azur.

General view of atmosphere is seen on the croisette ahead of the 74th annual Cannes Film festival on July 05, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Red carpet roll out during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jury members Kleber Mendonca Filho, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop, jury president Spike Lee and Jessica Hausner attend the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Bella Hadid attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Elsa Sednaoui attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Flora Coquerel arrives for the screening of ‘The Velvet Underground’ during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 07 July 2021. The documentary film is presented Out of Competition at the festival which runs from 06 to 17 July. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Farhana Bodi attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Farhana Bodi attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
(L to R) Iris Berben, Andie MacDowell and Dame Helen Mirren attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by EPA/Getty Images)
Dame Helen Mirren attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Lou Doillon attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by EPA/Getty Images)
Lou Doillon, bag detail, attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Didi Stone Olomide attends the “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Candice Swanepoel and Elisa Sednaoui attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
MJ Rodriguez attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Ester Exposito attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Nicolas Maury attends the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
Elena Lenina attends the “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Jury members Song Kang-Ho, Tahar Rahim, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, jury president Spike Lee, jury members Mélanie Laurent, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Mati Diop attend the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) DM/ ML
