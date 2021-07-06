World

U.N. urges Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to recommit to dam talks

By Reuters 6 July 2021
Caption
The Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photographer: Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images

July 6 (Reuters) - The United Nations called on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday to recommit to talks on the operation of a giant hydropower dam, urging them to avoid any unilateral action, a day after Ethiopia began filling the dam's reservoir.

By Doyinsola Oladipo

The U.N. Security Council will likely discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam this week after Arab states requested the 15-member body address the issue.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backs the role of the African Union in mediating between the countries, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

“What is also important, that there be no unilateral action that would undermine any search for solutions. So, it’s important that people recommit themselves to engage in good faith in a genuine process,” Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Ethiopia said the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.

Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the dam’s safety and the impact on its own dams and water stations.

“Solutions to this need to be guided by example … by solutions that have been found for others who share waterways, who share rivers, and that is based on the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization and the obligation not to cause significant harm,” Dujarric said.

Egypt’s irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind the dam for a second year. Egypt said it rejected the measure as a threat to regional stability.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Michelle Nichols and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

ANC’s Duarte reads riot act to Zuma’s Nkandla supporters, gives ‘counter-revolutionary’ MKMVA the boot — again

By Carien Du Plessis

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus
18 mins ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

We are all desperate to go back to normal, but can we or should we, if we are to address the climate crisis?

Kumi Naidoo
2 hours ago
12 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question
Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay 2 hours ago
6 mins

"Better do a good deed near at home than go far away to burn incense." ~ Amelia Earhart

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Advertising industry: The South African Cannes Lions that roared

Georgina Crouth 2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

History illiterates in EFF should keep their hands off Helen Rees, Fazel Randera and Sahpra

Richard Nethononda
2 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making superprofits, says hospitality industry

Sasha Planting
2 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Repurposing Waste: West Rand nursery school gets an ecobrick classroom made from three tonnes of non-recyclable plastic

Julia Evans
2 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

We need a fresh, fleet-of-foot approach to funding small business development (Part One)

Ann Bernstein and Stefan Schirmer
2 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved