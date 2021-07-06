World

Tropical Storm Elsa Will Likely Strike Florida as a Hurricane

By Bloomberg 6 July 2021
Caption
epa08565326 A handout satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Douglas heading towards Hawaii, USA, 25 July 2020. This satellite image has been acquired using multispectral IR at night. Hurricane Douglas has moved over slightly cooler water and is slowly weakening as it encounters drier air. According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC), Douglas will likely downgrade to a category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands. EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening as it nears Florida’s Gulf coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday north of Tampa.

By Brian K. Sullivan

Word Count: 323
(Bloomberg) — 

Elsa’s top winds reached 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour Tuesday and will likely hit 75 mph, just above the threshold to become a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in a 2 p.m. EDT advisory. A hurricane warning has been posted from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River and a storm surge warning has been issued along the coast including Tampa Bay.

“Hurricane conditions are expected tonight and early Wednesday along a portion of the west coast of Florida,” Richard Pasch a forecaster at the center, wrote in his outlook. “As Elsa moves near or along the western Florida Peninsula through Wednesday, heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash, urban and minor river flooding.”

Elsa is the fifth Atlantic storm this year and briefly became the season’s first hurricane as it moved through the Caribbean last week, killing at least three people. It will also be the third named storm to hit the U.S. this year. While meteorologists don’t expect the tally of Atlantic storms in 2021 to reach last year’s record of 30, they’re predicting a more active hurricane season than normal.

Elsa, which is too far east to disrupt oil and natural-gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, could raise ocean levels by up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) along parts of Florida’s coast. It will also bring as much as 8 inches of rain across the Florida Keys and 6 inches across the rest of the state. From there Elsa will move across Georgia and the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain as it weakens.

The storm will likely re-enter the Atlantic south of New Jersey, gaining strength as it sweeps past New England and into the Canadian Maritimes by the weekend.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

ANC’s Duarte reads riot act to Zuma’s Nkandla supporters, gives ‘counter-revolutionary’ MKMVA the boot — again

By Carien Du Plessis

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus
32 mins ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

We are all desperate to go back to normal, but can we or should we, if we are to address the climate crisis?

Kumi Naidoo
2 hours ago
12 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question
Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay 2 hours ago
6 mins

Yellow Stone Park is the world's first national park. It is also known as "America's best idea".

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Advertising industry: The South African Cannes Lions that roared

Georgina Crouth 2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

History illiterates in EFF should keep their hands off Helen Rees, Fazel Randera and Sahpra

Richard Nethononda
2 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making superprofits, says hospitality industry

Sasha Planting
2 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Repurposing Waste: West Rand nursery school gets an ecobrick classroom made from three tonnes of non-recyclable plastic

Julia Evans
2 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

We need a fresh, fleet-of-foot approach to funding small business development (Part One)

Ann Bernstein and Stefan Schirmer
2 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved