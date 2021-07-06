Newsdeck

Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU to find it a port

By Reuters 6 July 2021
Caption
AT SEA - MARCH 29: Migrants of different nationalities wait in the wooden boat in which they traveled to be transferred to the vessel of the Spanish NGO Open Arms on March 29, 2021 in At Sea, Unspecified. The Spanish NGO Open Arms rescued passengers in two wooden boats, with 84 and 97 people respectively. The Open Arms vessel now has a total of 219 migrants, rescued in the Malta SAR (Search and Rescue) zone. (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - A charity group asked the European Union on Tuesday to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days.

Some 572 people, including 183 minors, are currently onboard the Ocean Viking vessel, the SOS Mediterranee organisation said after it picked them up in six operations in Maltese and Libyan search and rescue areas.

The group said maritime authorities had not helped in the operations and urged the European Union to intervene.

“We are calling upon the EU to at least coordinate the disembarkation of the 572 survivors currently aboard our ship,” it said in a statement.

The statement did not give details of where the vessel was, but the marinetraffic.com website gave its position as between Malta and Sicily.

Migrant boat departures from north Africa towards Europe have picked up in 2021 after a decline in the previous few years.

Scores of migrants have died in recent days following shipwrecks as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy, one of the main routes into Europe. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, Editing by Gavin Jones and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Police minister and SAPS chief back down on arresting Jacob Zuma, citing ongoing litigation

By Marianne Merten

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Shame on you, superspreader Jacob Zuma

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Martyred

Zapiro
14 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Top cop Jeremy Vearey turns to high court after security detail terminated
Marianne Thamm 13 hours ago
6 mins

Sushi is traditionally eaten by hand and not with chopsticks.

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK troops ‘secretly operating in Yemen’

Naseh Shaker, Phil Miller and Mark Curtis 5 hours ago
5 mins

COVID-19

Safety Tips from Jacob Zuma

Nathi and Africartoons
3 hours ago
< 1 min

UNACCOUNTABLE #27

Ernst & Young and the scam that cost Mozambique $2.2bn

Open Secrets and Spotlight
14 hours ago
11 mins

ANALYSIS

Nkandla gathering amounts to a bonanza of criminality; arrests must follow

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court appeal is an elaborate exercise in gaslighting masquerading as a rescission application

Pierre de Vos
14 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved