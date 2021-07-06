World

EU drafts plan to grow ‘carbon sinks’ in climate change fight

By Reuters 6 July 2021
Caption
epa06727760 View on the first and only tree top nature trail in Mogelsberg, Switzerland, 11 May 2018. The trail is 500 meters long and leads on different hights through the forest reaching 50 meters above ground the visitors have a spectacular view on the tree tops. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER PICTURE TAKEN WITH A DRONE

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union has drafted plans to build up forests, grasslands and other natural "carbon sinks" that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to help curb climate change, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

By Kate Abnett

 

Carbon sinks have gained in importance as countries strive to reach “net zero” emissions by 2050, the goal scientists say the world must meet to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Net zero emissions means emitting no more greenhouse gases than can be balanced by removing gases from the atmosphere.

EU forests, grasslands, croplands and wetlands altogether removed a net 263 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) from the atmosphere in 2018, according to the European Commission. That tally also accounts for the amount of CO2 released when trees were cut down or wildlands burned.

The Commission will next week propose a target to expand the EU’s sink to absorb 310 million CO2e per year by 2030 by giving each member state a legally binding goal, according to the draft.

The proposal would require better protections for forests and wildlands, which have shrunk due to logging, demand for biomass energy and threats worsened by climate change such as wildfires and pests.

The draft did not define the national targets, which would replace a current requirement to ensure that CO2 sinks do not shrink this decade.

From 2031, the EU would would also begin accounting for agricultural emissions of gases including methane – another potent greenhouse gas – in its net carbon sink tally. EU agriculture emissions have not decreased since 2010.

The proposal is due to be published on July 14 as part of a broader package of climate policies whose main thrust will be cutting CO2 emissions from sources such as vehicles, factories and power plants.

The policies will then be negotiated by member states and the European Parliament, a politically delicate process that could take up to two years.

The EU also plans to establish a system of carbon removal certificates, according to the draft proposal, which farmers and foresters could sell to polluters needing to balance their emissions – creating a financial incentive to store carbon.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

ANC’s Duarte reads riot act to Zuma’s Nkandla supporters, gives ‘counter-revolutionary’ MKMVA the boot — again

By Carien Du Plessis

OPINIONISTA

Proceed with caution: Employers have a right to insist that employees be vaccinated against Covid-19

Tzvi Brivik
2 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: OP-ED

There is no right to carry a gun under our Constitution in South Africa

Adèle Kirsten
45 seconds ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

A nuanced approach is needed to actively eradicate race-based inequality
Zukiswa Pikoli 4 mins ago
4 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Zuma is a ‘recalcitrant, deliberately defiant litigant’ who must be arrested, high court told

Des Erasmus 58 mins ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

We are all desperate to go back to normal, but can we or should we, if we are to address the climate crisis?

Kumi Naidoo
2 hours ago
12 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane and the Constitutional Court: To disclose, or not to disclose, that is the CR17 question

Dario Milo and Lavanya Pillay
2 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Advertising industry: The South African Cannes Lions that roared

Georgina Crouth
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

History illiterates in EFF should keep their hands off Helen Rees, Fazel Randera and Sahpra

Richard Nethononda
3 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved