Brent Oil Extends Gain as OPEC+ Talks End Without Supply Deal

By Bloomberg 6 July 2021
Workers stand atop a storage tank at an Imperial Oil Ltd. refinery near the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Enbridge Inc. said it will continue to ship crude through its Line 5 pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's order to shut the conduit. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Brent oil extended gains after OPEC+ ended days of talks without a deal to bring back more halted output next month, depriving the market of vital barrels as the global economic recovery gathers pace.

Futures in London traded above $77 a barrel after rising 1.3% on Monday. The failure to reach an agreement means current production limits will remain in place for August unless talks are revived. A disagreement over how to measure output cuts upended a tentative proposal to boost supply and devolved into a public spat between allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The situation is fluid and negotiations may be reactivated in time to add more output in August. However, the breakdown has damaged the group’s image as a responsible steward of the market and raised the specter of a repeat of last year’s destructive price war that sent oil crashing.

“In theory, if the group keeps output unchanged in August that should be bullish for the market,” said Warren Patterson, the head of commodities strategy at ING Group NV. “However, in reality, what is the likelihood that members actually keep output unchanged? I don’t think it’s very high.”

The global market has tightened significantly over the past few months amid a robust rebound in fuel demand in the U.S., China and parts of Europe, draining stockpiles built up during the pandemic. The International Energy Agency last month urged the OPEC+ alliance to keep markets balanced as worldwide demand accelerated toward pre-virus levels.

The market has moved further into a bullish structure after the breakdown of talks. The prompt timespread for Brent was 99 cents a barrel in backwardation — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones — compared with 87 cents on Friday.

Brent has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure

OPEC+ had restored about 2 million barrels a day halted during the pandemic from May to July. The alliance was close to a deal to raise daily output by a further 400,000 barrels in each month from August through December, as well as extend the supply pact beyond April 2022. The UAE, however, said it would only accept the proposal if it was given better terms for calculating its quota.

The UAE said throughout that it would accept the output increase without the deal extension, but the Saudis argued that the two elements must go together.

Prices
  • Brent for September settlement rose 0.3% to $77.41 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange at 11:01 a.m. in Singapore.
  • West Texas Intermediate for August delivery gained 1.9% from Friday’s close to $76.57 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
    • There was no settlement Monday due to a U.S. holiday.

With no imminent boost to OPEC+ supply, the market is likely to tighten further and could result in Brent climbing to $80 a barrel by September, according to UBS Group AG. It’s unclear if the no deal will translate into lower compliance rates next month, although the the release of Saudi Aramco’s official selling prices for August should provide more clarity, the bank said.

