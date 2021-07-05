Newsdeck

UAE Passes Seychelles to Become World’s Most Vaccinated

By Bloomberg 5 July 2021
Caption
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site inside the parking garage of the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Dubai plans to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of the year, as the Middle East business hub uses a variety of shots and movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates has overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

By Adveith Nair
Jul 4, 2021, 7:47 AM – Updated on Jul 4, 2021, 11:54 AM
Word Count: 288

The Persian Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1% of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million based on a two-dose regimen. The Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7% of its population of just under 100,000.

Cases in the UAE have remained elevated, though. Last week, the U.S. raised its travel warning for the country to its highest level, citing a “very high level” of coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has temporarily prohibited travel and the UAE has been on a “red list” for travel to the U.K. since January.

Daily infections have hovered at around 2,000 since March from a peak of about 4,000 in February. The UAE, though, tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

And unlike other countries, the country has largely shunned lockdowns since emerging from one last year. While the oil-rich capital Abu Dhabi has announced some curbs and plans to restrict public spaces to vaccinated people from August, Dubai remains largely open.

Dubai, the financial hub of the Middle East, is preparing to host the delayed Expo 2020 international exhibition in October. The emirate is aiming for 25 million unique visits and hopes to generate billions of dollars in revenue.

The UAE approved Moderna Inc.’s vaccine on Sunday, while shots from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc are also available for use.

The country’s inoculation program, though, has hinged on Sinopharm, which is being produced locally. The government said it plans to offer a third Sinopharm shot to people who’ve already got two doses.

(Updates with Moderna approval in seventh paragraph)

–With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

