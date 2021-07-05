World

Golden oldie Federer through to 58th Grand Slam quarters

By Reuters 5 July 2021
Caption
epa09324514 Roger Federer of Switzerland changes the shirt during his 4th round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 05 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Roger Federer weathered a first-set storm to become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-4 6-2 win over Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.

The Swiss, who will turn 40 next month, was deadlocked at 5-5 in the first set when a torrential downpour sent the players back into the locker room with Sonego down break point.

The 20-minute disruption, during which the roof was closed over a soggy and windswept Centre Court, did Sonego no favours as he immediately produced a double fault under the floodlights to surrender his serve.

That provided Federer with the spark he needed to motor through the rest of the contest after converting only two of the nine break points he had earned during the first set.

In his record-extending 18th Wimbledon quarter-final, and 58th across all four majors, the eight-time All England Club champion will meet either Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev or Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, whose match will resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRE-PRISON DIARIES: ANALYSIS

Zuma and the courts: Zondo inquiry, Helen Suzman Foundation oppose bid to interdict arrest amid renewed legal ‘meandos’

By Marianne Merten

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Exposure to childhood adversity can manifest in poor mental and physical health, study says

Sadiyya Haffejee and Tania Sani
10 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet seals 5% worker wage hike deal, but its next challenge is copper-hungry crime syndicates

Mfuneko Toyana
30 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 19 mins ago

Maverick Citizen OP-ED

Township transition models can create beautiful and highly functional living environments
Janet Cherry 20 mins ago
6 mins

ArnoCorpsa metal band in San Francisco only use Arnold Schwarzenegger movie lines in their lyrics.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico 39 mins ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

Tensions and contradictions underpin the Chinese economy of the 21st century

Natale Labia
36 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Market has whet South Africa’s appetite for vegan products and it may not be a passing trend

Elna Schütz
41 mins ago
3 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘Hello, my name is South Africa… we have a collective drinking problem’: Alcohol bans had more impact than curfews, study finds

Adele Baleta
26 mins ago
6 mins

Neil Aggett Inquest

Charge Security Branch officers with activist’s death, court urged in closing arguments

Ufrieda Ho
15 mins ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved