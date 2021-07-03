PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 26 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 3 July 2021

Participants rehearse before a celebration at Tiananmen Square marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, 01 July 2021. China celebrates on 01 July the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Chinese students wave party and national flags at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party at Tiananmen Square on July 1, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A cake with tombstone symbols is placed in front of the Chinese Embassy during a protest of activists of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Bern, Switzerland, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
People participate in an event called the Drag March on June 25, 2021 in New York City. The Drag March, in its 27th year, is an annual event that traditionally kicks off Pride weekend in New York City. The annual parade sees hundreds of people dressed in Drag who march from Tompkins Square Park to Stonewall Inn. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) walks beneath the Pride Month installation outside number 10, as he heads to the weekly PMQ session in the House of Commons, at Downing Street on June 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Jacob Zuma supporters protest and cause road blocks in the Central Business District (CBD) on July 02, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Paul Pogba of France stretches during the France Training Session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena on June 27, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Amari Drayton competes on the balance beam during the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A man takes a photograph of the Olympic Rings at Akarenga Park on June 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan.  (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
People lay flowers and candles near the site of a fatal attack by a knife-wielding man on June 26, 2021 in Wurzburg, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Devotees covered in mud and dried banana leaves light candles and pray outside a closed church to celebrate the Taong Putik (“mud people”) Festival on June 24, 2021 in the village of Bibiclat in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, Philippines.  (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
An Indonesian man bring a horse at Mount Batok during the Yadnya Kasada ritual on June 26, 2021 in Probolinggo, Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
An Indonesian man catches a chicken thrown by Hindus Tenggerese worshippers at Mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada ritual on June 26, 2021 in Probolinggo, Java, Indonesia.  (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
A cyclist looks on at an empty Sydney Opera House which is closed due to Covid-19 on June 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex after they unveiled a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Flags, balloons and messages are seen as Royal fans pay their respects and mark what would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate outside the News UK headquarters at London Bridge on June 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
A surfer cycles past a Tokyo Olympic banner on June 28, 2021 in Fujisawa, Japan.  (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
Businessman Andrew Beaumont (centre) poses for the media as deck chairs for hire return to Blackpool beach for the first time in over a decade on June 29, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at High Rocks Park at on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record-breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Empty boat docks on dry cracked-waterbed on Browns Ravine Cove at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake in El Dorado Hills, California, USA, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A handout satellite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the McKay Creek fire (L), the Sparks Lake fire (R) and smaller fire (C, bottom), visible just south of the town of Lytton, British Columbia (BC), Canada, 30 June 2021 (issued 02 July 2021). EPA-EFE/NASA
Wet and cold weather conditions on June 28, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
People fetching their belongings from their flooded homes at COVID-19 an Informal Settlement in Bloekombos , Kraaifontein on July 01, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Thierry Neuville of Belgium and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2021 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

