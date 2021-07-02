Newsletters

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

SA Passport Bid: Home Affairs tells ‘fugitive’ Atul Gupta to take a hike

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: Why what we wear – and what we do with our time – matters

Sarah Hoek
2 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Political leaders must be held to a higher standard than their apartheid predecessors

Mavuso Msimang
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

GROUNDUP

SCA thrashes ‘Covid-19 denialists’ with scathing rebuke
Tania Broughton 25 mins ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

J&J and Pfizer vaccines show resilience against rampant Delta virus

Chris Bateman 1 hour ago
4 mins

THE COUNTDOWN

ANC calls off NEC meet in weekend of trepidation over Zuma

Des Erasmus
3 hours ago
5 mins

STORMY SPELL

Pandemic hinders relief efforts as severe winter weather swamps Cape Town communities

Karabo Mafolo
4 hours ago
3 mins

DFRLAB INVESTIGATION

Paid influencers and sock puppets drove social media campaign targeting SA banks that cut ties with Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo

Jean le Roux for DFRLab
13 hours ago
6 mins

MISCONDUCT HEARING

Arms Deal inquiry judges Seriti and Musi cry ‘blatant absurdity’ as they move to thwart JSC probe

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
4 mins

