World

Branson Plans First Space Trip Days Before Bezos Blasts Off

By Bloomberg 2 July 2021
Caption
Billionaire Richard Branson, founder and president of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., reacts while speaking on a tech panel at the Peres Center for Peace in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Richard Branson plans to fly to space on July 11, days before a similar journey by fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos. The shares of Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. surged.

By Justin Bachman
Jul 2, 2021, 1:16 AM – Updated on Jul 2, 2021, 2:56 AM
Word Count: 476
The VSS Unity spacecraft will also carry three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots from the launch site in New Mexico, according to a company statement Thursday. Bezos is planning a trip to space July 20 from nearby West Texas aboard a rocket made by Blue Origin, the Amazon.com Inc. founder’s space company.

Branson’s suborbital flight would fulfill a longtime goal for the U.K. billionaire and Virgin Galactic, which he founded in 2004. The company recently completed data analysis from its last test flight on May 22, and concluded it was ready to evaluate the cabin experience, said Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier. Branson had his pick of which of two planned flights this summer he’d prefer to join.

“The foundation of it is: We’re ready,” Colglazier said in an interview. “There is nothing about a space race or ‘Who goes first?’ that played into this. We do our test flights when we’re ready to fly them.”

Branson will evaluate the “private astronaut experience,” the company said, as Virgin Galactic prepares to offer flights to well-heeled customers in 2022. The voyage this month will be similar to the test flight in May, in which the Unity flew to an altitude of more than 55 miles (89 kilometers).

“After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good,” Branson said in the statement.

I’ve always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it’s time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic spaceflight https://t.co/x0ksfnuEQ3 #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/GWskcMSXyA

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 1, 2021
Virgin Galactic soared 27% to $54.98 after the close of regular trading in New York.

The trip will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth flight to space with crew members. Joining Branson will be Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor, who has flown previously; Colin Bennett, an operations engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of government affairs.

Read more: Bezos to Take Former Female Astronaut Trainee, 82, to Space

Virgin Galactic executives have said they intend to resume ticket sales after the two test flights this summer. The company suspended sales after a 2014 crash killed a test pilot.

Following the planned trip on July 11, Branson said in a blog post that he would “announce something very exciting to give more people the chance to become an astronaut.”

Virgin Galactic plans to begin its regular commercial service next year.

(Updates with Virgin Galactic CEO comments in third paragraph.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scorpio

SA Passport Bid: Home Affairs tells ‘fugitive’ Atul Gupta to take a hike

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

CONCOURT ON PP's 'FATALLY FLAWED' CR17 REPORT

Another Mkhwebane report bites the dust, and it’s all clear for an impeachment inquiry

Marianne Merten
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The office of Public Protector is bereft of any legitimacy

Professor Balthazar
9 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

VBS: Indictment details the ‘corrupt gratifications’ driving illegal municipal investments in the doomed bank
Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane 10 hours ago
5 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

GASTROTURF

Bounty & Bile: Tucking in to Neptune’s Catch, so near but so far away

Tony Jackman 7 mins ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Old King Coal not such a merry old soul after Eskom confirms major decarbonisation plan

Tony Carnie
10 hours ago
6 mins

ZIMBABWE IN RUINS

Dismantling Zimbabwe’s kleptocracy: Report lifts lid on Kuda Tagwirei’s offshore dealings and sanction-avoiding strategies

Mark Heywood
15 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Justice takes time

Zapiro
21 hours ago

Sponsored Content

What’s new on Showmax in July

Showmax
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved