BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hitting the brakes: New car sales slow down in June as consumers curb spending

By Mfuneko Toyana 1 July 2021

A general view of a Hyundai Car Dealership on August 18, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

South Africa’s new car sales dipped in June to 38,030 from 38,337 in May, according to motor industry body Naamsa. This shows a sticky consumer bounce-back in the second half of 2021 as the exuberance of earlier this year gave way to concerns about tighter lockdown restrictions.

Car sales were smashed in 2020 after the government imposed a strict Covid-19 lockdown in late March, banning most consumer purchases with the exception of essential items. Car sales, a key measure of consumer confidence as well as export performance, recovered towards the end of last year and into 2021, though, predictably, they remain well below the levels seen before pandemic struck.

“We expected vehicle sales to creep closer to 2019 levels, but the June figure diverged quite strongly,” said Pieter du Preez, an analyst at NKC African Economics in a note. He said the slowdown in car manufacturing was partly due to the global shortage of semiconductors due to plant closures in the US and parts of Asia. Du Preez, however, added that the drop in local sales was concerning.  

The month-on-month fall reveals many South African are unable, or are not ready, to spend big money on long-term assets, something that has been reflected in other indicators released recently which show commercial banks are not gung-ho about granting credit, and that consumers faced with falling wages, an uncertain economic outlook and slow access to vaccines, would rather wait and see.

In a press release, Naamsa said the rate of recovery for industry remained uncertain and may only be achieved by 2023, adding that sales were down close to 12% compared with the first six months of 2019. 

Of concern are the persistent electricity supply disruptions, port delays, and the third Covid-19 wave of infections being experienced,” the motor industry body said. 

“The vaccine roll-out is slow and a third wave threatens to dent the momentum in consumption in the country, especially if the adjusted alert Level 4 lockdown restrictions are extended for longer than the initial two-week period.” DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Business Maverick

State failure: Rio declares force majeure at RBM in face of violence

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa records another trade surplus in May on back of commodity bull run

Mfuneko Toyana
30 JUN
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tshwane sinks deeper into ‘junk’ status after Moody’s downgrades metro’s credit rating by four notches

Ed Stoddard
30 JUN
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

CASH INJECTION

International financiers pump R10bn into SA’s Aspen Pharmacare to boost Covid-19 vaccine production
Peter Fabricius 23 hours ago
3 mins

"Five exclamation marks - the sure sign of an insane mind." ~ Terry Pratchett

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Sub-Saharan Africa in grip of world’s fastest growth in Covid infections and slowest vaccination roll-outs

Sharon Wood 30 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Positive headline earnings signal a step change in Aveng’s performance

Sasha Planting
30 JUN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

TransUnion Insights Report: Covid-19 uncertainty and hardship dent the consumer credit market

Georgina Crouth
30 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tender Turmoil: EOH slaps former chief executive with R1.7bn damages lawsuit

Mfuneko Toyana
29 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Google-Microsoft Truce Crumbles Amid Feud Over Cloud, Ad Tech

Bloomberg
30 JUN
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA unemployment bloodbath: More than 500,000 jobs lost in one year

Ed Stoddard
29 JUN
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved